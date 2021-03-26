US STOCKS-Stocks rebound at end-of-day rally on Wall Street





* Weekly unemployment claims decrease

* Biden calls on jobless claims to report economic progress

* Nike skids over social media fallout following Xinjiang statement

* Index rise: Dow 0.62%, S&P 0.52%, Nasdaq 0.12% (adds final prices after 4pm close)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 25 (Reuters) – US stocks advanced in an end-of-day rally on Thursday as investors bought stocks that were likely to do well in the rally and picked up battered shares of Apple and Tesla in anticipation of the US economy growing at its own pace. fastest pace in decades this year.

President Joe Biden cited Labor Department data as economic progress that showed declining numbers of Americans claiming unemployment insurance, news investors shrugged earlier as Wall Street dropped most of the session.

Thursday’s Labor report showed jobless claims fell to a year-long low last week, a sign that the US economy is poised for stronger growth as the situation continues. public health is improving and temperatures are rising.

A late quarter rebalancing of investment portfolios by institutional investors added to another mostly rocking session in which major Wall Street indices rose and fell amid the ongoing rotation of growth. towards so-called value stocks.

Value stocks again outperformed growth stocks, rising 1.2% in the former, down 0.1% in the latter, even as Apple Inc and Tesla Inc led the rally. Tesla added 1.6% and Apple 0.4%.

“It’s a very confusing stock market, there is no real leadership,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel in New York.

“One day cyclics are in favor, the next day it’s tech-plus is in favor,” he said. “But on the bright side, there isn’t what I call aggressive selling.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.62%, to 32,619.48. The S&P 500 gained 20.38 points, or 0.52%, to 3,909.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.79 points, or 0.12%, to 12,977.68.

The story continues

Volume on the U.S. exchanges was 12.69 billion shares, compared to 13.84 billion on average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

Previously, the Dow Jones was higher as the Nasdaq fell, an inverse correlation that has already occurred much more this year than is typical for an entire year, said David Bahnsen, chief investment officer for the Bahnsen Group in Newport. Beach, California.

“Any inverse correlation between the Dow and the Nasdaq is pretty entrenched right now, and I think it will continue,” Bahnsen said. “There is a continuous rotation out of technology, there is a risk reduction going on for some of the small caps.”

The Nasdaq Composite Index fell in March after four straight months of gains, as bullish economic projections boosted demand for undervalued cyclical stocks, but also raised fears of rising inflation, as evidenced by the 10-year Treasury bond yields jump.

The rapid 10-year rise is not bearish but rather a bullish indicator, Bahnsen said.

The benchmark Treasury bill yield was 1.6297%.

“It’s happening because we are vaccinating, it’s happening as the economy reopens, it’s happening because we’re going to get a really big single-digit GDP figure this year,” he said.

The CBOE volatility index also flipped, closing at 19.84.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell 3.4% as the sporting goods giant faced a backlash from Chinese social media following its comments on reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

Darden Restaurants Inc jumped 8.2%, the largest percentage gain on the S&P 500, after announcing a new share buyback plan and forecasting optimistic fourth quarter earnings and earnings.

Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.66 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.75 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 30 new highs and 168 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru edited by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Matthew Lewis)

