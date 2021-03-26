Britain willing to rescue the entire Liberty Steel





On Thursday, the government said it would “fully” support Liberty Steel’s UK assets, with the UK’s third-largest steelmaker on the brink of collapse and a balance of 3,000 jobs.

Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng told lawmakers Thursday that the company, a major subsidiary of the conglomerate GFG Alliance, is evaluating how it can get state support.

GFG’s owner, Sanjeev Gupta, is working to secure alternative funding after the collapse of its major lender, Greensill Capital this month. Gupta also hired an advisor to help him restructure the group.

Kwarteng said the government is “reviewing all the options to see what we can do” to protect jobs in the company’s UK workplace.

“The company has a wide range of assets, particularly spread out across England and Wales, and we are looking very closely at specific assets, specific job needs, and we look forward to supporting the entire company.” House of Representatives.

Liberty employs approximately 3,000 people in 12 locations in the UK, including sites at Rotherham, Stocksbridge, Motherwell, Newport and Hartlepool. The company also owns steel plants in France, Eastern Europe, the United States and Australia.

French government loan of 20 million euros to Liberty Steel to support Hayange and Ascoval’s sites

Last week, Paris announced that it would extend a 20 million euro loan to Liberty, which is used to support the Hayange and Ascoval sites in northern France, which the company acquired last year.

GFG employs an additional 2,000 people across several engineering businesses in the UK. It also owns an aluminum smelter and hydroelectric power plant in Scotland. The government declined to comment on whether their help would extend to these agencies.

The Financial Times said last week that the government was laying out options for Liberty, including some sort of temporary nationalization that was deployed to save British Steel two years ago. At that time, the ministers agreed to indemnify the official recipient 10 months later, costing taxpayers nearly £600 million before Jingye of China took over the group.

However, industry experts believe that it may be more difficult to sell Liberty as a single entity, since the GFG is not an unified legal structure and its member parts are independent entities, each with its own financial issues.

In the UK, some factories in Liberty face special challenges. For example, the specialty steel business serving aerospace and oil and gas customers has been hit hard by the Covid-induced downturn in the sector.

Kwarteng was responding in the Commons to urgent questions from the opposition Labor Party that urged the government to nationalize the business if necessary. The minister counterattacked, claiming that steel production had declined almost in half during the Labor Party’s last government period from 1997 to 2010.

recommendation

Kwarteng recently held four virtual meetings with dignitaries from Liberty Steel and two virtual meetings with union leaders.

Shadow Division Minister Lucy Powell said that the domestic steelmaking process is “the cornerstone of national security and economic prosperity” and urged the ministers to “not be forgotten by the ideology” when considering the business structure. Liberty’s plant was viable, she said, and the transition to energy-intensive electric furnaces was costly.

Sarah Champion, MP at Rotherham, one of Liberty’s specialty steel mills, said it was “great relief” for the Secretary of State to “recognize the importance” of the company.

The government says it can help Liberty in part by prioritizing steel purchases for British steelmakers for large infrastructure projects such as the HS2 high-speed rail.

Meanwhile, the lobby registrar’s office said it was investigating whether former Prime Minister David Cameron was “involved in the lobby of an unregistered consultant.”

According to those briefed on the matter, Cameron lobbyed a senior government official to secure improved conditions for Greensill’s access to the government’s Covid-19 emergency loan plan.

However, Cameron is expected to argue that his role as an in-house advisor means that he does not have to register his activities with the registrar, the position he created when he was prime minister.

Francis Ingham, head of the Public Relations and Communications Association, said it was time to fix the “defective” lobby behavior. “It’s ridiculous that a former PM lobbying a former colleague on behalf of a customer will be excluded from the lobbying activities he wrote,” he said.

Further reporting by David Keohane in Paris

