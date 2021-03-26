Now is the time for infrastructure plan, says US DOT secretary





While President Joe Bidens’ multibillion-dollar infrastructure plan won’t be released until next week, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg has given some clues as to what to expect.

Buttigieg testified at the House Transport and Infrastructure Committee hearing on government priorities for transport infrastructure on Thursday, March 25. The new DOT secretary highlighted a lack of investment in infrastructure in recent years and an opportunity to transform transportation in the United States.

Across the country, we face a backlog of trillions of dollars in needed repairs and upgrades, with hundreds of billions of dollars of good projects already underway, Buttigieg said. We see other countries getting ahead of us, with consequences for strategic and economic competition. By some measures, China spends more on infrastructure each year than the United States and Europe combined. The infrastructure status quo is a threat to our collective future. It is imperative that we create resilient infrastructure and address the inequalities that have devastated communities.

President Joe Biden is expected to announce his administration’s infrastructure plan on March 31 in Pittsburgh. According to reports, the Build Back Better program could cost up to $ 4 trillion.

Buttigieg did not provide specific details of the plan, but said he will focus on creating jobs, repairing highways and bridges, re-engagement to improve safety, tackling inequalities in the transport system and the fight against the climate crisis.

Now is the time to clear the backlog and fix our highways, roads, bridges, seaports and airports, improve freight and passenger rail transportation, and provide transit options and of mobility accessible to all, said Buttigieg. Now is the time to redouble our commitment to reliable and safe transportation to ensure families no longer have to mourn the tragic deaths that could have been prevented.

Infrastructure report sheet

Land Lines Tyson Fisher reported earlier this month that the American Society of Civil Engineers gave the nation a C-minus on its infrastructure bulletin. Most notable for truckers, the United States received a C on bridges and a D on roads.

The report says that 42% of the more than 600,000 bridges are at least 50 years old and that more than 40% of the nation’s road network is in poor or poor condition.

Truck parking

A day after Atlanta Regional Commission Executive Director Douglas Hooker and Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., Spoke out on the truck parking crisis at a Senate committee hearing, Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., again drew attention to the matter.

Bost asked Buttigieg if he knew about the problem and how he thought it was best to resolve it.

The secretary said he would like to know more about the matter.

I certainly recognize the concern and hope to familiarize myself with it more quickly, Buttigieg said. There are certainly tools that can be used, whether it’s efficient truck routing or right-of-way use. I’ll do what I can to make sure I have a more informed answer on this the next time we speak.

Bost sponsored the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act in the previous session of Congress and is expected to reintroduce the bill soon. The law would authorize $ 755 million for truck parking over five years. LL

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos