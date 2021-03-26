US to stay richer than China for at least 50 years: EIU





The United States will remain richer than China for the next 50 years or longer after the Asian economy is expected to overtake the United States to become the world’s largest, an economist said on Friday.

“I think it’s highly unlikely that … China will meet the US levels of GDP per capita that are our measure of wealth for at least the next 50 years, if ever,” said Simon Baptist, an economist in Canada. global head at the Economist Intelligence Unit at CNBC. “Street Signs Asia”.

GDP per capita measures the per capita output of an economy and is a common indicator of prosperity.

The latest available data from the International Monetary Fund showed that China’s GDP per capita is expected to be $ 10,582.10 in 2020, about six times less than $ 63,051.40 in the United States.

Baptist’s comments follow Joe Biden’s first official press conference since taking office, in which the US president said he would not let China become “the leading country” globally.

“I see fierce competition with China. China has a global goal and I am not criticizing it for that goal. But its overall goal is to become the leading country, the richest country in the world, and the richest country. mighty world. ”Biden said.

“It won’t happen on my watch,” he added.

US and China could be ‘tied’

Baptist said China would become “the other very great power” alongside the United States on the world stage. Which of the two is more powerful depends on where they wield that power, he added.

“I think in Asia it will probably be very difficult for the United States to remain the most powerful country through the 2030s, but it will stay tied for quite a long time,” Baptist said.

China on its way to becoming the world’s largest economy

China’s economy in nominal U.S. dollar terms is expected to overtake the United States around 2032 and become the largest in the world, Baptist said. This forecast was brought forward from 2034 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

China has rebounded strongly from the economic crisis induced by the coronavirus. It became the only major economy to grow last year, after posting 2.3% GDP growth. In contrast, the US economy contracted 3.5% in 2020 compared to a year ago, the Bureau of Economic Analysis estimated.

Baptist’s predictions seemed more conservative than others. Helen Qiao, head of the Asian economy at Bank of America Global Research, told CNBC last month that the Chinese economy will overtake that of the United States between 2027 and 2028.

The US economy “will end up getting smaller just because the Chinese population is so much bigger,” Baptist said. “Now that doesn’t really mean anything in particular when the dollar value of GDP takes over, but it’s kind of a milestone.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos