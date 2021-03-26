Gold faces first in three weekly drop as US dollar rebounds





A two hundred and fifty gram gold bar of Argor-Heraeus SA brand, in the center, is in this photograph arranged at Solar Capital Gold Zrt. in Budapest, Hungary.

Akos Stiller | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Gold prices were on track for a first of three weekly declines as high Treasury yields and the strength of the US dollar dented the appeal of safe-haven bullion even as the metal stabilized today- the.

Fundamentals

Spot gold was flat at $ 1,726.96 an ounce at 0126 GMT on Friday. US gold futures were flat at $ 1,725.50 an ounce. The metal hit a one-week low of $ 1,721.46 in the previous session.

For the week, the metal lost more than 1% as the US dollar climbed against a basket of major currencies, breaking a four-month high on Thursday.

Yields on U.S. Treasuries also surged after the Treasury Department saw lukewarm interest in an auction of seven-year notes.

Higher yields on treasury bills generally increase the opportunity cost of holding non-performing bullion, while a strong dollar makes it expensive for non-US buyers.

Another bond market liquidation is likely in the next three months following the recent financial market rout, analysts polled by Reuters said.

Countries in Europe are stepping up COVID-19 restrictions as Germany, Europe’s largest economy, has seen the biggest increase in coronavirus cases since January, raising even more doubts about the pace of economic recovery.

Gold is often viewed as a safe haven in times of political and economic uncertainty.

Asian markets are expected to open higher on Friday after the rise in US stocks, as investors weighed the outlook for economic growth and inflation and hailed progress in the rollout of the vaccine.

The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell to a year-old low last week.

Silver rose 0.1% to $ 25.05, holding above a more than two-month low of $ 24.39 an ounce reached on Thursday.

Palladium rose 0.2% to $ 2,614.51 and platinum was down 0.1% to $ 1,146.11.

