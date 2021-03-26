Sky News video doesn’t say that UK jabs cause blood clots.





March 25, 2021

Claimed

The UK’s Astrazeneca vaccine causes blood clots.

Our verdict

The AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine is not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clotting disorders.

The video from the Sky News segment was shared on social media by a group called’Mystery, Truth, Conspiracy’, and was shared with the caption’The British Jab Causes Blood Clots, But It Was Rejected As Expected’. This caption is false and does not imply that the AstraZeneca vaccine is causing blood clots at any point in the video.

The video describes some cases of blood clots at the time of vaccination, as well as the precautions taken in some European (and some non-European) countries, but it clearly states that these outbreaks do not occur more often in people who have been vaccinated. In general, than the general population not vaccinated

In fact, during the video, science correspondent Thomas Moore says, “After vaccination, the incidence of blood clots has not increased. Experts say the European response is unbalanced.”

“There seems to be no reason to worry about the vaccine being used in the UK, as nothing suggests a causal relationship between blood clots and vaccines,” he concludes.

Where did the controversy over the AstraZeneca vaccine and blood clots come from?

We have previously written on this topic.

In March, some countries temporarily suspended the vaccination program due to vaccination due to reports of blood clots occurring ahead of the vaccination period.

By March 10, 2021 (stop week), 30 “thromboembolic events” (thrombi formation in blood vessels) were reported to 5 million people vaccinated with AstraZeneca in the European Economic Area. (All EU member states and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway).

The normal incidence of blood clots in the general population (unvaccinated) is 1 in 1000 and is likely to be higher in older people, so this number was not as high as we would normally expect, as explained by European pharmacies (EMA).

“The overall number of thromboembolic events in people who have been vaccinated doesn’t seem to be higher than in the general population.”

A rough estimate calculated by Professor David Spiegelhalter, chairman of the Winton Center for Risk and Evidence Communication at the University of Cambridge, predicts that about 100 people will experience blood clots per week, which is much more than 30. More than a month after vaccination with AstraZeneca

Subsequently, EMA reviewed the data for patients and published information, stating that the AstraZeneca vaccine was “not associated with an increased overall risk of clotting disorder,” and described a case of “abnormal blood clots with low platelet counts” after vaccination. As “very rare”.

“COVID-19 is so serious and widespread that the vaccine’s prophylactic effect outweighs the risk of side effects,” said EMA.

The UK regulatory agency The Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) also issued a statement on March 18th. “The available evidence does not suggest that intravenous blood clots (venous thromboembolism) are caused by the COVID-19 vaccine AstraZeneca.”

MHRA added that “five reports of very rare and specific types of cerebral vein thrombosis (sinus venous thrombosis) that occur with platelet lowering” are underway, but “cause with vaccines is not.” Was established”.

“The benefits of a vaccine against COVID-19 continue to outweigh all risks, and MHRA’s advice remains to keep getting it when the public is invited to do so.”

This article is part of the facts of working on Facebook to check potentially false photos, videos, and stories. You can read more here to find out how to report Facebook content. For the purposes of this plan, we have evaluated this claim as false as it claims that the caption is contrary to the content of the Sky News video. A statement from the European Medicines Agency said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine was not associated with an increased overall risk of blood clotting disorder.

Author: Daniella de Block Golding

