GLOBAL MARKETS – Asian stocks set to rise on firmer US stocks, vaccines hope





WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) – Asian markets are expected to open higher on Friday after the rise in U.S. stocks, as investors weighed down the outlook for economic growth and inflation and hailed progress in the rollout of the vaccine.

Market sentiment remains rather bullish and volatility, by post-pandemic standards, is remarkably low, IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda said.

For now and indeed, this could be a level of complacency during the weeks when stocks were taken in stride.

Australian S & P / ASX 200 futures were up 0.30% to start trading, while the MSCI gauge of equities around the world rose 0.14%.

Emerging market equities lost 0.77%. The largest MSCI index of Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan closed 0.55% lower, while Japanese Nikkei 225 futures fell 0.02%.

The Nikkei 225 index closed the overnight session up 1.14% at 28,729.88. The futures contract is up 0.52% from this close. Hong Kong Hang Seng index futures rose 0.37%.

Data from the US Department of Labor showed jobless claims fell to a year-old low last week, a sign that the US economy is on the verge of stronger growth as the situation continues. public health is improving and temperatures are rising.

In his first official press conference, US President Joe Biden said he would double his administration’s vaccination rollout plan after hitting the previous target of 100 million shots 42 days ahead of schedule.

On Wall Street, stocks closely tied to an economic recovery led the rebound, while continued weakness in high-growth stocks and energy company stocks kept the S&P 500 and other major indices from rising significantly. .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 199.42 points, or 0.62%, to 32,619.48, the S&P 500 gained 20.38 points, or 0.52%, to 3,909.52 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.79 points, or 0.12%, at 12,977.68.

Oil tumbled after surging the day before when a container ship got stuck in the Suez Canal. The ship can block the vital shipping route for weeks.

US crude was last down 0.09% at $ 58.51 a barrel and Brent was at $ 61.84, down 3.99% on the day.

Weighing in on sentiment was a sell-off in Chinese tech stocks amid fears they might be delisted from US stock exchanges amid fears of a semiconductor shortage.

Shares of Nike Inc. fell 3.4% as the sporting goods giant faced a backlash from Chinese social media following its comments on reports of forced labor in Xinjiang.

The dollar index hit its highest since November overnight, at 92.697, breaking its 200-day moving average.

The dollar index rose 0.265%, the euro up 0.05% to $ 1.177.

The dollar is absolutely essential, said James Athey, chief investment officer at Aberdeen Standard Investments. If the dollar starts to rise, that becomes a problem. This means weakness in commodities and weakness in emerging markets and it is starting to provide compensating disinflationary rhetoric.

The price of benchmark 10-year notes last rose to 1.6332%, from 1.614% on Thursday night.

Spot gold added 0.1% to $ 1,727.73 an ounce.

Reporting by Katanga Johnson; edited by Richard Pullin

