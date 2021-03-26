The (Broken) State of the US Housing MarketExBulletin





The number of homes for sale in the United States is at an all time high as potential buyers are plentiful and eager to buy. When homes are put on the market, bidding wars drive up prices.

AUDIE CORNISH, HOST:

The US real estate market is down. Prices are skyrocketing and demand is strong. And it might sound great if you are a homeowner, but for buyers it is difficult. There is a record shortage of homes for sale and they are selling out in record time, making it very difficult for anyone looking to buy a home, especially for the first time. Chris Arnold of NPR covers the housing market. He’s joining us now.

Welcome back, Chris.

CHRIS ARNOLD, BYLINE: Thanks, Audie.

CORNISH: All right. So how bad is it for home buyers?

ARNOLD: It’s pretty intense right now, especially in areas where there has been job growth and where a lot of people want to settle and live there. I spoke to Jeff Keese. Her family currently lives in Texas. He has just completed his graduate studies and obtained a diploma in education. And he has a new job in Atlanta, so he and his wife and three kids are all moving out. They have to move fairly quickly and they are looking to buy a house for $ 250,000 in the area.

JEFF KEESE: My wife and I flew to Atlanta and looked at some homes in person last week. We were both vaccinated. One of the houses we looked at, the day it was listed, had 40 offers, and some of them were made before they were even listed. So it’s very distressing for us as buyers, especially in several states.

ARNOLD: I mean, 40 offers. And they keep bidding way above asking, and they still don’t get the house. So, you know, it’s a frenzy out there.

CORNISH: But what about the pandemic? I mean, we were hearing about a precipice of evictions. Help us understand which part of the economy we are looking at.

ARNOLD: Well, I mean, it’s all still true, right? There are 9.5 million people who cannot pay their rent. But there is a much larger part of the economy where people have worked, and many have saved more than ever before. And there are a lot of people looking to buy houses, and there just aren’t enough houses to sell. It’s a big part of it too. And part of that is linked to the pandemic as well. People curl up. It’s COVID. They are afraid. They aren’t – they might have sold, but that’s too much this year. A big problem, too, is that as a country we just haven’t built enough new homes.

CORNISH: Why? I mean, if we have this surge in demand and high prices, why wouldn’t there be more homes being built?

ARNOLD: Good question. And so I spoke to a guy who should know the answer – the chief economist of the National Homebuilders Association, Robert Dietz. And here’s what he says.

ROBERT DIETZ: We have a deficit of about a million single family homes nationwide. This is a consequence of the fact that in the years following the Great Recession, we under-built. And I kind of cited it to underlying causes that we called the five L’s.

ARNOLD: So obviously, Audie, it’s all about the five L.

CORNISH: Location, location, more locations?

ARNOLD: Different L.

CORNISH: Oh, okay.

ARNOLD: They’re totally different L’s.

CORNISH: Carry on.

ARNOLD: Hey, I’ll tell you the L’s – the work, the lots – it’s the land – the loans, the lumber, and the laws – like zoning laws. Which one do you want to hear first?

CORNISH: Can we talk about work first?

ARNOLD: Yes. Work, there is a good one. Many construction workers left the industry after the housing accident, so it is very difficult to find workers to build houses. The land has been expensive. It is an obstacle. Loans – for businesses that are building houses, they have had difficulty getting loans. The wood is also interesting. I mean, the prices are through the roof. For example, the price of the two-by-four and everything has doubled, adding about $ 25,000 to the cost of a house, so that’s a problem. Most important, however, are really the zoning laws, and this has plagued us for a long time. There are so many rules that get in the way of building houses.

CORNISH: You mean NIMBY – kinda not in my backyard type thing or?

ARNOLD: Exactly. And Dietz says if there’s one thing we could do to really improve the lives of Americans looking to own home, it’s allow zoning where you can build houses that are smaller and closer together so people can. to pay for them. And, you know, four very boring words that have tremendous power in America are zoning the minimum lot size. You know, and what it means is if you need an acre of land to build a house, it’s going to cost you a million dollars. You know, let people build things smaller than people can afford.

CORNISH: This is Chris Arnold from NPR. Thanks for teasing this aside for us.

ARNOLD: Thanks, Audie.

