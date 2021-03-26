InfraRed Announces Sale of Last Mile Logistics Portfolio in UK and France





On behalf of InfraRed Active Real Estate Fund IV (IRAF IV), InfraRed Capital Partners has announced the sale of its portfolio of last mile logistics assets in the UK and France to the Blackstone Real Estate Fund for $250 million.

The assets will be integrated into Mileway, Blackstones Pan-European Last Mile Logistics Platform. The portfolio consists of 2.2 m sq ft of warehouse space across 50 properties in the UK and France.

Covering approximately 1.6 m sq ft, the UK portfolio is primarily located in the northwest near the metropolitan areas of Manchester, Liverpool, Leeds and Sheffield.

The French portfolio is entirely in the Greater Paris region within industrial hubs such as Malakoff, Massy, ​​Palaiseau and Choisy.

InfraRed has grown its portfolio to its current size through a series of acquisitions over 2018 and 2019, and has undertaken a number of value-enhancing initiatives, including renovation of existing assets and development of new spaces.

A new warehouse of approximately 270,000 sq ft has been developed across three sites, the largest being Raven Locks (photo) near Manchester, which contains 172,000 sq ft of logistics space.

Andreas Katsaros, fund manager at IRAF IV, said: The impact of COVID-19 over the past year has further accelerated the development of the last mile logistics sector. This allowed us to materialize exits across Britain and France earlier than expected.

InfraRed has decades of successful track record in this sector and is pleased to realize value for investors by selling some of its UK and French assets. InfraRed is in a good position to seize additional investment opportunities in the last mile logistics sector for 2021.

Dean Harrison (UK), director of real estate investment at InfraRed Capital Partners, added: Over a two and a half year holding period, it developed approximately 270,000 square feet of warehouses, which greatly expanded the UK portfolio. We are particularly pleased with our partnership with Network Space, which has served as a development and asset manager.

Leveraging a highly localized sourcing network across the UK, it has made several additional acquisitions, adding an additional 375,000 square feet. We expect to be very active in this sector and plan to secure additional assets for both IRAF IVs by 2021. And our dedicated urban logistics income fund.

Emmanuel van der Stichele, Mileway’s Chief Executive Officer, said: We are excited to have these outstanding last mile assets at InfraRed. Mileway’s primary priority was to build a market-leading in-house trading team, which allowed them to build a reputation as a supplier of choice as a buyer.

The deal further strengthens the Mileways portfolio while continuing to support customers, helping them advance their business and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

