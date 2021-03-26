Chinese sanctions: Boris Johnson praises lawmakers banned by the Chinese government to’shine the light on total human rights violations’ | World news





Boris Johnson said he “stands strong” with Chinese congressmen and other British citizens for speaking about “total human rights violations” against Uyghurs.

China has sanctioned British individuals and groups who said they “maliciously spread lies and misinformation,” just days after the British government imposed sanctions on Chinese officials for allegations of human rights violations in Xinjiang.

Members of the House of Representatives, including former Conservative leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith and Chairman of the House Foreign Relations Committee, Tom Tugendhat, are among those nominated by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

That means they are banned from entering mainland China as well as Hong Kong and Macau.

Organizations, including the Chinese House of Representatives Research Group and the Essex Court Chamber, which issued legal opinions explaining China’s actions as genocide in Xinjiang, were also included in the sanctions.

If you want to use a more accessible video player, please use the Chrome browser.

Chinese ambassador’summoned’ for sanctions

Foreign Minister Dominique Rab said he would be told “I will not be silent” when the Chinese ambassador to London, England, speaks about human rights violations.

“We are completely in solidarity with the nine individuals who have been sanctioned,” Raab said.

“It cannot stop them, and it cannot stop the UK government from speaking about industrial-scale human rights violations in Xinjiang.

“If the Chinese government wants to continue the sweeping denial of what’s going wrong in Xinjiang, the obvious thing they can do is give access to the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet.

“As long as they continue to resist and reject, international pressure will continue to grow.”

“This action is really a sign of Beijing’s weaknesses and we will not curb commenting on human rights,” he added.

Congressmen and other British citizens, sanctioned by China today, are playing an important role in shed light on the serious human rights violations committed against Uighur Muslims.

The freedom to speak against abuse is fundamental and I stand firm with them.

— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 26, 2021

The Prime Minister also conveyed his support to the sanctioned people, saying, “It plays an important role in shed light on the total human rights violations that are being done against Uyghur Muslims in the northwest region.”

“The freedom to speak against abuse is fundamental, and I stand firm with them,” Johnson tweeted.

Sir Iain described the sanctions as “a badge of honor.”

Emphasizing the abuse of the Uighurs, he told Sky News, “I believe we are seeing genocide happening as we literally try to eradicate an entire racial group.”

He said Beijing’s casual language for the camps was “re-violent” than the Nazis.

“I plan to continue speaking as long as I am concerned. Speaking for Uyghurs and others who do not have a current voice is a symbol of honor for us given what they are going through.”

Labor’s shadow foreign minister Lisa Nandi said the sanctions would be unsuccessful, accusing them of “a blatant attempt to silence British parliamentarians who are spotlighted in the terrible persecution of the Uighurs.”

On Monday, Britain joined the EU, Canada and the United States to sanction China. For the first time, the UK imposed asset freezes and travel bans on Chinese officials.

China immediately imposed retaliatory sanctions on the EU, including members of the European Parliament.

However, it appears to be relatively surprised by the British sanctions, and it takes a few more days to respond.

A spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the British sanctions were “based on lies and misinformation” and “seriously undermined Sino-British relations.”

In addition to travel bans, sanctioned individuals are also banned from doing business with Chinese citizens or businesses.

Others facing sanctions are Tory lawmakers Neil O’Brien, Tim Loughton, and Nusrat Ghani. Sir Alton and Baron Kennedy; Attorney Geoffrey Nice QC and scholar Jo Smith Finley.

In a legal opinion released in February, lawyers at Essex Court Chambers wrote: “There are credible incidents of crimes against humanity such as slavery, torture, rape, forced infertility and persecution, and genocidal crimes against the Uighur population.”.

China continued to deny accusations and said the camp was a voluntary training center.

Image: Guard tower and barbed wire fence at a facility in Xinjiang, China

Analysis: Beijing is at risk of incorporating opponents into sanctions

Asian correspondent Tom Cheshire

The only surprise with China’s sanctions against Britain was that it took them all week to respond.

This measure reflects the measures applied in the EU targeting politicians, researchers and organizations.

China will argue that this is just a reciprocal act.

And on the surface, it will have little direct effect.

Iain Duncan Smith probably didn’t have plans to spend his first overseas vacation in Xinjiang after the pandemic.

However, it is important for two reasons.

British sanctions have targeted officials accused of committing serious human rights violations against Uyghurs, along with corresponding sanctions from the United States, the EU and Canada.

China’s sanctions target critics of the policy, as Foreign Minister Dominic Rab pointed out in his response.

They don’t target the spectacular, they target the backbench MP.

As seen in the “voluntary” boycott of Western companies like H&M and Nike that banned the use of kidney cotton in their supply chain, Beijing simply wants to apply costs to those who oppose it.

This can be deterrent. Not too little for an honest politician, but certainly for businesses that rely on China to sell.

However, this will have a corresponding impact on countries where China is sanctioned.

The impact of China’s sanctions on the EU has been to endanger investment agreements over the years and unite in opposition to European politicians who are more dove-like against China, especially compared to Britain and the United States.

China clearly wants to draw lines.

But by doing so, you can see that more people are standing on the other side than you think.

