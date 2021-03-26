4th Quarter 2020 GDP Grows 4.3%, U.S. Says





WASHINGTON – The US economy has grown at an annual rate of 4.3% in the last three months of 2020, a little faster than expected, as recovery expectations for 2021 rise with vaccinations and provisioning close $ 2 trillion in additional government support.

Gross domestic product for the October-December quarter rose from an estimated rate last month of 4.1%, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. The upward revision reflects a larger replenishment of stocks by companies.

Throughout the year, the economy shrank 3.5%, the largest annual decline since falling 11.6% in 1946 when the United States demobilized after World War II. The 3.5% drop was unchanged from previous estimates.

Economists are looking for a rebound this year, helped by government support programs including a $ 1.9 trillion package signed by President Joe Biden on March 11 that pays individuals $ 1,400, extends emergency unemployment until early September and provides billions of dollars in relief to the state. and local governments.

Economists estimate that all government relief measures will increase gross domestic product in the current January-March quarter to 5% or more. They forecast growth for the year of around 6% or even more, which would be the best performance since a 7.2% gain in gross domestic product in 1984, as the economy emerged from a deep recession.

“The economy is on the verge of experiencing the fastest real GDP growth rate since the early 1980s, as improved health conditions, expanded vaccine distribution and generous stimulus packages fiscal will form a powerful cocktail, ”said Lydia Boussour, senior US economist at Oxford Economics.

Boussour forecasts economic growth for the whole year of 7% with annualized growth rates close to 10% in the spring and summer.

However, there are emerging threats, including issues with global supply chains. Some of the bigger ones have appeared in the auto industry, where some manufacturers have had to cut back on production due to a shortage of computer chips.

But for now, forecasters believe the strength from an improving vaccine situation and further government stimulus will offset supply chain problems.

Thursday’s report showed corporate profits fell 1.4% in the fourth quarter after surging 27.4% in the third quarter as the economy began to recover from the pandemic.

Gus Faucher, chief economist at PNC Financial, predicted that corporate profits would rise this year as economic activity resumes.

Thursday’s economic report was the government’s third and final look at the fourth quarter, ending a year with record swings in activity.

Gross domestic product fell at an annual rate of 5% in the first quarter of 2020, as the covid-19 pandemic ended the country’s record economic expansion, which was in its 11th year. Gross domestic product plunged from a record 31.4% in the April to June quarter, then rebounded from a record 33.4% in the third quarter before slowing to the gain of 4.3% in the fourth quarter.

Economists say the quarterly changes will be much less dramatic this year but should show a steadily improving economy as long as virus cases remain under control and supply chain issues are addressed.

“The economy is poised for robust growth,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. He pointed to what he called a “medley of aid including substantial stimulus checks; more unemployment insurance, rental, childcare and food aid; and help for small businesses, airlines, schools and state and local governments ”.

