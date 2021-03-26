UK news summary





School uniforms should be cheap, says Butler.

Durham Bishop Paul Butler has expressed wholehearted support for the bill that will provide schools with guidance on the cost of school uniforms. Education’s chief director, Butler Bishop Butler, spoke in the Senate last Friday in a debate over the second reading of education (a guide to the cost of school uniforms), saying: In principle, uniforms are fantastic levelers. It can promote unity and provide opportunities for students to worry less about the difficulties of adaptation. Therefore, we are concerned that the cost of school uniforms emphasizes the imbalance and instead causes disruption. The bill will ensure that all families can wear uniforms, he said. He also said that providing inexpensive uniforms should not result in the use of forced or cheap labor on suppliers. It is important to make sure that the ethical sourcing of clothing is also part of your consideration. The bill now moves to the committee stage.

Criticism of Northern Ireland Abortion Intervention

Northern Ireland’s BISHOPS has criticized Westminster’s decision to allow Northern Ireland minister Brandon Lewis to introduce new powers forcing Stormont to enforce new abortion laws. Abortion was decriminalized in the state in 2019, but full health care has not yet been implemented. Archbishop Armagh, Chief Pastor John McDowell, said last Friday that the move was a matter of regret and that the matter was clearly transferred. There may have been a justification factor for pursuing this kind of authority when the NI assembly didn’t work, but that justification doesn’t apply right now. On Monday, a statement by northern Catholic bishops expressed deep concern over plans to entrust the most extreme and free abortion services on these islands.

Christ Church Cathedral praying for Dean Percy

Oxford, Canon Richard Pierce, Deputy Dean of Christ Church Cathedral, issued a pastoral letter to the church to confirm Dean Martin Percy, who has now retired from office, while investigating a complaint of sexual harassment on Wednesday. (News, March 19) Daily prayers in the cathedral. He refuted on social media rumors that unwell Dean Percy had been denied fellowship and received no support. He wrote: In all of this, I encouraged my friends and colleagues to come into contact with Percys to provide love, support and prayer in very difficult situations.

Three Choirs Festival to resume directly

The organizers of the Three Choirs Festival plan to hold it in person at Worcester from July 24th to August 1st this year. The full program is expected to be released in mid-April. The festival’s chief executive, Dr. Alexis Patterson, said: We are preparing the best possible outcomes according to the government roadmap, while maintaining an emergency if we need to scale down. 3choirs.org

Portsmouth trial begins for former choir chiefs

At St Chads Avenue in Portsmouth Hills, the trial of former choir chief Mark Burgess, 67, began at Portsmouth Crown Court. He denies 52 cases involving 13 child abuse charges from 1976 to 2009, which are believed to have taken place when he was the head of the choir of All Saints, Portsmouth, and Westbourne Choir in West Sussex.

