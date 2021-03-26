US Secretary of State Blinken says the West must cooperate more than ever





BRUSSELS (Reuters) – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that allied cooperation was more important than at any time in recent history and than relations with NATO and the European Union would be crucial in overcoming the challenges.

Speaking on the last day of his three-day visit to Brussels, Blinken continued what many EU officials said was a charm offensive to regain support from allies sidelined during four abrasive years under US President Joe Bidens , Republican predecessor, Donald Trump.

I have come here with one particular goal in mind, which is to clearly show the United States’ determination to revitalize our alliances and partnerships, said Blinken alongside Belgian Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes.

Biden then addressed EU leaders via video conference, the first such move since President Barack Obama did so in 2009. The White House said in a statement that Biden told EU leaders The EU than Washington and the EU should ensure that democracies rather than autocracies set the rules of the road.

EU summit president Charles Michel has pledged to work with Washington to defend democracy around the world.

Blinken told US diplomats in Brussels he wanted to repair and modernize relations to focus on new challenges, which he listed as the rise of China, COVID-19, climate change, a newly assertive Russia and keep a technological advantage over its rivals.

There’s a bigger bounty than ever since I’ve been involved in these issues, to find ways to work together, again, said Blinken, a longtime Biden confidant who has been involved in U.S. foreign policy since. decades.

Blinken won European Union support for a US plan to confront Chinese power together through a formal dialogue Beijing hoped to avoid on Wednesday, praising EU officials Trump sought to undermine .

A basic tenet of the Biden-Harris administration is to consult with our friends, early and often, said Blinken.

Problems remain, including Turkey’s purchase of Russian missiles and talks with Moscow to buy more, and the Nord Stream 2 pipeline under construction between Russia and Germany, which Blinken reiterated Washington opposes.

Some of our allies are going in the wrong direction, he said on Wednesday, referring to the decline in democracy in Hungary, Poland and Turkey, although he did not name a country.

He stressed that alliances must serve the interests of the United States and that NATO allies must help pay for their own security, saying: We cannot maintain effective alliances without showing how they are contributing to the American people.

But China’s decision on Monday to vigorously retaliate against Western sanctions for human rights violations appears to bring Europe and the United States closer together. European governments summoned Chinese envoys to ask them to explain the measures against EU nationals which were seen as going far beyond what Brussels had imposed.

We are convinced that it is (thanks to) lasting relationships, like the one between our countries, and like those that exist across the European Union and through NATO … that we can overcome any of these challenges , said Blinken.

Citing the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Blinken pledged to work with the EU and NATO on the global distribution of vaccines and to ensure they are prepared for future pandemics.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; Additional reporting by Jason Lange in Washington; Editing by Catherine Evans, Peter Cooney and Muralikumar Anantharaman

