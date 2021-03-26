France accuses UK of’blackmail’ for vaccine delivery as EU suspends export ban





According to official data, nearly 29 million people in the UK so far have been vaccinated against the coronavirus for the first time. However, only 2.7 million people received a second jab. Photo: Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The French Foreign Minister accused the UK of making threats against the European Union, adding an ongoing line of coronavirus vaccines between Britain and the Bloc.

Jean Yves Le Drain told Info radio in France on Friday that the UK was under pressure because there was not enough capacity for a second vaccination.

You can’t play this way. It’s a bit of a blackmail. The first vaccination was in a hurry and people were vaccinated, and now I don’t have the second vaccination, so it’s a bit handicapped.

He added. We need to find partnerships with the UK so that AstraZeneca fulfills its promises with the European Union and that everyone can find their way.

It is foolish to wage a vaccine war between Britain and Europe.

When I got both doses, I was vaccinated, Le Drian said. Today, in France, as many people as in the UK have two vaccinations.

That’s the plot of the AstraZeneca (AZN.L) plant in the Netherlands. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the herb was part of the UK vaccine supply chain, but the EU warned that it would ban exports to the UK unless pharmaceutical companies deliver well on the block.

On Thursday, French President Emmanuel Macron also accused Astra Zeneca of failing to keep promises to the European Union, and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission (EC), said Britain-Sweden. It told pharmaceutical companies that they must comply with EU contracts before exporting them elsewhere. World.

Von der Raien said at a press conference after the virtual leader summit, “I think the company should catch up first.”

“Before re-participating in vaccine exports, we must respect contracts with European member states. We want to explain to European citizens that they can get a fair share of them,” she said.

The EU expects to receive about 30 million AstraZeneca capacity by the end of March. That’s less than a third of what was expected.

British community secretary Robert Jenrick warned of an export ban on Friday, adding that the government has absolute confidence in the vaccine supply.

The cabinet minister said all adults plan to receive the first dose by the end of July.

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, he obtained vaccines from several manufacturers around the world with complex international supply chains. None of them depend on a factory or a country.

Anyone who has a promise for the first or second jab doesn’t have to worry that that promise will be respected.

Countries across Europe are currently suffering from a third wave of increasing COVID-19 cases.

France has expanded the closure to three regions: Nievre, Rhone and Aube regions, as the government announced that a new wave is more young people admitted to hospitals.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said he would declare France a high-risk COVID region.

Overnight, French President Mark Long said new measures will be needed to contain the outbreak in the coming weeks, adding that it will be difficult in the coming weeks.

In Poland, it was announced that nurseries and kindergartens would be closed with 34,151 new cases reported.

Elsewhere, the Finnish government has submitted a proposal to temporarily limit movement in the worst-affected area for three weeks. People can only leave home for an essential reason or for outdoor recreation.

