US offers to help Egypt fight Suez blockade





Egypt said on Friday that the United States had offered to help free a freighter stranded in the Suez Canal that was blocking trade movements, a senior official saying it would likely take “a maximum of three days” to clear the sea. navigation in the vital waterway.

Ever Given, a 224,000-ton Panama-registered ship 400 meters long and 59 meters wide, was en route from China to the Dutch port city of Rotterdam when it got stranded near the southern end of the Suez Tuesday morning.

Having been stranded in a single-track section of the canal, the Ever Given accident, which authorities blamed on weather conditions and high winds, virtually brought traffic to a standstill in the vital artery that provides the maritime link. the shortest between Asia and Europe.

Egypt’s efforts to pull the gigantic ship using nine tugs have yielded little progress in recent days. The country hired the Dutch company Smit Salvage and the Japanese Nippon Salvage to help with the rescue operations, while the United States has also offered to join efforts to get the ship afloat.

“The Suez Canal Authority (SCA) appreciates the offer of the United States of America to assist in these efforts,” the SCA said in a statement. “We look forward to cooperating with the United States in this regard in recognition of this good initiative which confirms the friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.”

A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council confirmed that the United States was ready to intervene.

“As part of our active diplomatic dialogue with Egypt, we have offered US assistance to the Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal. We are consulting our Egyptian partners on how best to support their efforts,” the spokesperson said. word to ABC News.

Efforts to dislodge the ship gathered momentum on Friday, with dredgers removing 17,000 cubic meters of sand and mud from the ship’s bow, closing in on a 20,000 cubic meter target that would pave the way for tugs to continue. their mission.

With movement in the Suez Canal constituting around 10% of international maritime trade and hundreds of ships tied up at the northern and southern ends, time is running out.

Lt. Gen. Mohab Mamish, a former naval commander who led the SCA from 2012 to 2019 and oversaw the construction of an $ 8 billion two-lane extension of the Suez Canal six years ago, offered a more optimistic outlook than some pundits, including the chairman of Smit Salvage, had estimated.

“It would take a maximum of three days (to get the ship afloat) unless we encountered unforeseen obstacles, such as rocky areas for example,” Mamish, now adviser to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, told ABC News. .

He continued, “It’s a step-by-step process. First, we do our inspection above and underwater … then we reduce the load on the ship by removing the fuel and water so that once it starts to shake a bit, tugs come in to tow it to an area where the water is deeper. “

The Suez Canal, one of Egypt’s main sources of hard currency, was opened in 1869. It generated $ 5.6 billion in revenue last year, down 3.4% from compared to 2019.

Last year, 18,829 ships crossed the canal in both directions, for a total net tonnage of 1.17 billion.

Copyright 2021 ABC News Internet Ventures.

