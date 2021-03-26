UK weather: up to 24C cold followed by cold | British news





At the start of the weekend, the colder weather will turn into warmer, more humid weather in some parts of the UK ahead of Easter, meteorologists said.

The Meteorological Agency said Friday is a cold night, but most of the area will remain below zero, except for protected areas in northern England and Scotland, which can drop as low as 1 degree (30.2 degrees) or 2 degrees (28.4 degrees) below zero.

Where snow can accumulate on the further northerly hills, winter showers will fall, and Saturdays will begin to be cold with the risk of frost. However, after this cold, the weather will diverge along the north-south line, the Meteorological Agency said.

The northern half of the UK will experience strong winds and heavy rain, especially in parts of western Scotland where yellow warnings for rain are in effect from 6pm to 48 hours on Sundays. People in the area can expect 80-100mm of rainfall with a potential of 150-250mm in the highest zone, the Met Office said.

Meanwhile, in the central and southern parts of the UK, the weather will be calmer and the temperature will rise from a low 20C to a high, the Meteorological Agency said.

In southeast England, mercury could rise to 24°C (75.2F) by Tuesday. The highest temperature recorded in March was 25.6C (78.1F) on March 29, 1968 at Mepal, Cambridgeshire.

Met Office chief meteorologist Andy Page said: From Saturday we will see weather changes across the UK, and the northern and southern parts of the UK will experience significant differences. The northern half of England will see strong winds and heavy rain, especially in western Scotland, where yellow warnings for rain are in effect from 6 to 48 hours on Sunday evenings.

However, in central and southern England, the weather will be much calmer as temperatures rise to 20 degrees Celsius in the March sunshine, and temperatures in southeast England are likely to be 24C by Tuesday.

The Meteorological Agency said it expects the weather to change again from mid-week, with signs that the cold air in the north could drop another temperature over Easter weekend. Forecasters also added that there is a risk of winter showers in the northeastern region.

The coldest Easter weekend on record was 2013 when -12.5C (10F) was recorded at Braemar, Aberdeenshire on Easter Sunday, and the deepest snow recorded at Easter was on Good Friday 2010 when 36 cm was measured at Strathdearn, Inverness-shire. It.

The wettest Easter was on Easter Monday, 1991, when 108.7 mm of rainfall was recorded in Seatoller, Cumbria.

