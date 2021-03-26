Mexicans travel to US for COVID vaccines as Mexico rollout failsExBulletin





Vials of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine are pictured at Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego in December. Mexicans have gone to California, Florida and other states in search of vaccines because their own country has struggled to roll them out. Ariana Drehsler / AFP via Getty Images .

In Mexico, where less than 5% of the population has received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the wealthy and well-connected have found a faster way to get their hands on one: travel north.

Some Mexicans who have family ties or dual citizenship in the United States, or who can simply afford the plane ticket, travel to the United States to be vaccinated faster than the many months of waiting to return home. them.

They also didn’t hesitate to share their tips and stories online on how they do it. The phenomenon has sparked an intense debate: between officials who believe U.S. residents should come first and those who believe that, in general, the more people vaccinated, the better. But the picture is not so black and white.

The quest for vaccines comes as Mexico struggles to obtain and distribute COVID-19 vaccines, with the number of confirmed deaths from the disease in the country now exceeding 200,000.

David Gutirrez Inzunza, a public health official for the state of Baja California in the Mexican border city of Tijuana, said the state has been hit hard by the coronavirus. He was among the thousands of people recorded with serious cases there over the past year.

“Ten months ago I was dying, OK I have my second call in life,” said Gutirrez, one recent afternoon in Tijuana, recalling how he got sick and was treated with extra oxygen for weeks.

He said that only those who have had the disease understand how he feels. He had to get his hands on a vaccine quickly. But most of Tijuana’s limited supply went to frontline hospital workers. So he looked for options. And it was best to get the vaccine across the border to San Diego, California. He received both doses at a local Vons grocery chain.

“I’m no longer someone who can infect my neighbor, I’m fully vaccinated and that’s really important,” he said.

The COVID-19 vaccines used in the United States can significantly prevent someone from contracting the disease, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, scientists are still studying their effectiveness in preventing people vaccinated from spreading the disease.

Gutirrez was born in San Diego and has a California ID card. He said he obtained the identification using his brother’s home address in San Diego.

And he insists that no one at the vaccination site checked whether he worked or resided in the county, both of which are necessary to get vaccinated there.

“If they had asked me, I would have told the truth and I would have left,” Gutirrez said.

There are no exact figures on the number of Mexicans who get vaccinated in the United States. Florida reports that more than 128,000 “out-of-state” residents have received vaccines, but released figures do not specify international visitors. Officials have tightened identity requirements.

But vaccine tourism has become a bit of a phenomenon in Mexico. It is easy to find testimonials and advice on social media and in discussion groups for getting vaccinated in the United States.

Mexican TV host Juan Jos Origel recently boasted on Instagram that he received his second dose of the vaccine in Miami.

“Here I walk and I walk, all around. They didn’t even apply for my visa, ”he laughs, putting on a face mask.

Seventy-year-old Mauricio Fernndez Garza, a mayoral candidate from San Pedro Garza Garca, a wealthy suburb north of Monterrey, posted on Facebook about his vaccination trip to Texas.

He said he had had his chance in observing the United States’ deployment strategy.

NPR spoke to a number of other people who would only share their experiences or those of their loved ones of going to the United States for the vaccine until they were fully identified, for fear of public backlash for have cut the line.

Some of those people told NPR they took trips to Texas, California and the Vail, Colorado ski area for a photo.

Kris Widlak, a spokesperson for the Eagle County government in Colorado, where Vail is located, said that in order to get a vaccine there, you must certify that you work or live in the county 30 days before the vaccination. and 30 days after.

“We expect you to be good citizens of the world and to come because you are eligible,” she said.

Widlak said the state’s guidelines were intentionally broad so that undocumented residents, many of whom work at the city’s resorts, would not be discouraged from getting the vaccine. And it is the top priority of the state, not to catch the vaccinated tourists.

“Chasing people who may or may not be eligible after they appear to be eligible is probably not where we want to spend our time and energy. We just want to get vaccines in the guns, ”she said.

And with vaccine stocks increasing in recent times, there is even less need to be so restrictive, she added.

This is certainly not the case in South Texas, according to State Representative Eddie Morales. Its district includes eight counties along the border. He struggled to get the vaccine and responded to numerous complaints from foreign nationals “skipping the line”.

Recently, county officials told him about a private plane with 12 Mexicans on board arriving in the small town of Pecos. They have all been vaccinated, he said.

“It is these very rich and influential Mexicans who have the means and rig the system,” he said. Morales wants residence rules to be tightened. “To make sure people here in Texas get vaccinated before we can continue caring for others and our neighbors,” he said.

The Biden administration said the United States will send Mexico more than 2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Mexican President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador said he was grateful.

Lpez Obrador hopes to vaccinate all citizens of the country over the age of 60 with at least one dose by the end of April. The logistical snafus and the limitations of the global supply make this a challenge. The country is increasingly relying on vaccine agreements with China and Russia.

Roberto Velasco, Mexico’s Under Secretary for North American Affairs, tweeted that doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine would start arriving from the United States this weekend. “Sunday we will receive the first shipment of 1.5 million doses, the largest to have arrived [Mexico] again, ”he wrote.

Earlier this month, President Biden said, “We’re going to start by making sure Americans are taken care of first, then we’re going to help the rest of the world.” But the Mexican expedition is not expected to affect the efforts of the United States. In addition to nationally administered vaccines, the United States has large stocks of AstraZeneca vaccine, which is not yet licensed for use. Mexico approved the vaccine for emergency use in January.

Gutirrez, the health official who traveled to San Diego for his injection, said he understands US rules and regulations but believes good health policies should transcend borders.

“In this particular case, in the midst of a global pandemic, everyone’s life and health should be the number one priority,” he said.

