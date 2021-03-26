Comparison of the last peak of migrants at the US-Mexico border compared to previous years





The numbers are clear: Federal immigration and border officials face a massive influx of migrants crossing the United States through the country’s southwest land border. A majority are in Texas.

According to the latest data available from US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), border patrol officers recorded 100,441 apprehensions in February along the US-Mexico border. That’s a 28% increase from January, when 78,442 were reported.

Most people entering the country report to border officials once they have crossed and are detained and processed. Many men, women and children are refugees fleeing poverty, corruption and economic crises in their countries of origin, including Central America and Mexico.

The rise in the number of migrants entering federal custody at the border has sparked an outcry from Republican leaders like Texas Governor Greg Abbott and US Senator Ted Cruz, who have blamed President Joe Bidens’ border policies for the increasing number.

But agency statistics show the latest influx appears to be less tied to President Joe Biden’s new administration and more to the continuation of a massive border crossings surge that began in early 2019 and peaked in May of the same year, during President Donald Trump’s former term.

The four-month period in 2019 and, now, February 2021, are the only months in the past decade to eclipse 100,000 monthly meetups, according to records.

This rapid increase in immigration in 2019 was held back by the summer heat and the pandemic, but data suggests that as the rest of the world opens up, so too are the paths to the Texas-Mexico border.

And they have been for months. The numbers show a steady increase in migration from the months before Biden’s election, starting in April 2020.

(The graph below shows apprehensions by fiscal year, which runs from October 1 to September 30). You have problems? Click here.

An analysis by the US Immigration Policy Center found that migration increases steadily between January and May, when the months are warmer. Numbers decrease during the summer months when conditions get dangerously hot.

Experts say the numbers for 2021 will likely be higher due to a backlog of migrants who would have come without the coronavirus pandemic, disrupting travel and some legal proceedings in 2020.

Even still, the numbers for 2019 and 2021 were eclipsed in 2007 and before that. For example, in 2000, CBP reported at least 100,000 apprehensions for eight consecutive months, peaking in February with 211,328 apprehensions.

In other words, the influx of migrants is nothing new: it is a cyclical trend that has fluctuated over the past two decades and is often less tied to the policies of presidents and fueled more by seasonal trends. and the increasingly difficult and dangerous realities that people try. to escape.

The vast majority of those apprehended in 2021 are single adults, CBP data showed.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement that authorities quickly expelled most of them, except those who were critically vulnerable.

The deportation of single adults does not pose an operational challenge for the border patrol due to the speed and minimal processing burden of their deportation, Mayorkas wrote.

The main challenge facing authorities is the accommodation of unaccompanied minors who have presented themselves at the United States border.

Of the 396,598 apprehensions registered during fiscal year 2021, 29,729 were unaccompanied minors, children aged 17 and under.

They are vulnerable children and we have ended the practice of previous administrations of deporting them, Mayorkas wrote.

This policy change, coupled with the latest peak, has led to overcrowding issues, making it difficult for health and social services to accommodate more children quickly due to capacity restrictions amid the pandemic, which has resulted in an overflow of border patrol facilities.

It also led to the preparation of military bases like JBSA-Lackland in San Antonio to house some of the children.

As difficult as the situation at the border is now, we are addressing it, Mayorkas wrote. We have acted and we have made progress. We are under no illusions about the difficulty and we know it will take time.

