UK pushes essential vaccines for nursing home staff-POLITICO





The UK government is preparing to push ahead with mandatory coronavirus vaccinations for nursing home workers by summer, which could be the first in the world.

According to an internal official memo seen by POLITICO, Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to make a statement around April 5, which is expected to commence with the initiation of detailed consultations on making jab a condition of employment for people working in nursing homes.

The consultations are scheduled to run until May 21st, and the memo said that they will explore more ways to see if a mandatory vaccination plan should be established. This requirement applies to all field staff unless there is a medical waiver, subject to the change in law the Minister wishes to complete by mid-June.

SAGE, an agency that provides scientific advice to governments, consulted on the go and concluded that ensuring very high levels of vaccination for vulnerable residents and those caring for them in these settings is an appropriate public health intervention for serious vaccination prevention. disease.

However, the internal briefing highlighted the dangers that people could quit nursing homes, which were overgrown as a result of the new rules. There is also an opportunity for government ministers to be held accountable for the potential side effects of compulsory vaccination.

The idea could also face resistance among some Torrie and civil liberties activists who are already dissatisfied with the draft proposal for the UK vaccine certification scheme. Most recently, last week’s report made a fuss about people being asked to prove their COVID-19 status to go to the bar.

Health Minister Matt Hancock said it was considering a mandatory jab for nursing homes after being reported in the Daily Telegraph earlier this week. However, the leak on Friday provides the clearest indication that the government has decided to follow this route.

Ministers are particularly concerned about the low vaccination of caregivers who have reached vaccination levels that only half of the UK nursing homes are considered safe by government scientists.

Martin McKee, professor of European public health at the University of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine in London, sees ethical examples of such efforts, and points out that it is important to differentiate between making vaccines mandatory for the public and doing so for health and healthcare practitioners.

Health care professionals believe there is an example of this given the ethical obligation to protect patients from harm. I also think it could be extended to flu vaccines in the future.

A spokesman for the UK government said: The review of Covid status certification is considering a number of issues. No final decision has been made.

Health policy is mandated in the UK, and rule changes apply only to the UK.

The UK currently does not have a mandatory policy on all types of vaccinations for the public. However, medical staff with sharp tools may need to be vaccinated against hepatitis B or, if denied, they may have to move to another job.

More broadly, support for mandatory coronavirus vaccination varies across Europe. According to a February survey conducted by Ipsos in five European countries, the vast majority of people in the UK, Spain and Italy supported mandating vaccinations for people over the age of 18. In France and Germany, most people opposed such a move.

While other countries have not yet mandated a coronavirus jab, this idea could gain traction as the pandemic progresses. For example, a government adviser in France told the Senate earlier this month that if the rate of vaccinations for health care workers does not double over the next 15 days, the state should consider making vaccinations mandatory for health workers.

Mandatory vaccinations for other diseases are relatively common and some European countries, such as Italy and France, have these provisions in place. In most cases, children are aimed at vaccination, but there are cases where, such as in Finland, healthcare workers must get a seasonal flu vaccine as a condition of employment.

However, the evidence of mandatory vaccinations is not clear. In response to the question of the European Parliament in 2017, the European Commission cited data that there were no significant differences in the scope of vaccination between countries that recommend certain vaccinations and those that mandate vaccination for the general public.

However, the committee also pointed out specific evidence for healthcare practitioners that while mandatory policies had a positive effect on the interests of the group, voluntary planning did not.

Update: This article has been updated to include UK government comments.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos