CDC director warns of possible Covid surge as US cases rise 7%





People have fun on the beach on March 04, 2021 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. College students have started arriving in the South Florida area for the annual spring break ritual.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

The United States could experience a further rise in Covid-19 cases unless pandemic safety measures are maintained, the chief of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned on Friday.

The country averages around 57,000 new Covid-19 cases per day over seven days, a jump of 7% from last week, CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said at a press briefing from the White House on the pandemic. New hospitalizations are “slightly” up, to about 4,700 admissions per day, she said.

“I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory,” Walensky said. “We have seen cases and hospital admissions go from historic declines to stagnations and increases. We know from previous surges that if we don’t control things now, there is real potential for the epidemic curve to fly off again.

On Monday, the CDC again advised against travel, as business owners in Miami Beach, Florida worried about the spring break chaos. Miami Beach officials declared a state of emergency and ordered a rare curfew over the weekend, an effort to avoid spreading Covid-19 and stop large crowds and unruly behavior in the popular tourist destination .

U.S. health officials have urged Americans to get vaccinated as quickly as possible, especially as highly contagious and potentially more deadly variants continue to spread. The new variants are of particular concern to public health officials as they could become more resistant to antibody treatments and vaccines.

Last week White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr Anthony Fauci said B.1.1.7, the highly contagious and potentially deadlier variant first identified in the UK, likely accounted for as much as at 30% of Covid-19 infections in the United States.

As cases of variants increase, the pace of vaccinations in the United States has increased rapidly and has averaged about 2.5 million doses per day over the past week, Walensky said. About 87.3 million Americans have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and about 47.4 million are fully vaccinated, according to data compiled by the CDC.

Walensky urged the public to “take this moment very seriously,” adding that people should continue to wear masks, stay 6 feet away and avoid crowds or travel. “We can turn the situation around, but we will have to all work together,” she added.

CNBC’s Will Feuer contributed to this report.

