British Government Discuss Expanding Covid Travel’Red List’ World news





At White Hall, discussions are underway on expanding the travel redlist as ministers face pressure to stop coronavirus strains from undermining the vaccine program.

The Guardian understands that officials met on Friday to review the case for a stricter approach. Residents of the UK and nationals returning from countries on the red list must be quarantined at the airport hotel for 10 days at a cost of 1,750, other arrivals are prohibited. It is illegal to go on vacation.

Ministers are expected to make decisions next week, based on the growing number of Covid cases in parts of Europe. According to data published by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, in the UK, the incidence rate per 100,000 over the past two weeks is 114. Poland is 716, France is 562, Italy is 517, the same rate is much higher in many parts of the continent.

Beginning on Sunday, everyone traveling from France to Germany must submit a negative test and take 10 days quarantine.

One insider said: Not responding has actually reached a point where it is not sustainable. They suggested that there could be quite a few additions to the red list, which now includes 35 countries, including Brazil and UAE, and the threats that strains are imported and spread by community propagation are certainly part of the thought.

It was very different from last summer. There can be no variants that could potentially affect the release of the vaccine.

Official data released by the British government on Thursday showed that for the first identified variant in South Africa, 412 cases have been found in the UK so far. This is the strain that causes the greatest anxiety among the gut, as some studies have suggested that the vaccine may be partially resistant.

A source from the Department of Health and Human Services said: We’ve been keeping an eye on this issue very closely and this is a concern and should apply to all other factors to consider when looking at the red list.

However, other government sources have lowered the likelihood of changes to the red list, especially highlighting that close trade relations across the channel will make crackdowns on France very difficult. Ministers are expected to announce increased testing of freight drivers arriving from France in the future to reduce the risk of variants arriving via that route.

Earlier this week, Boris Johnson was pressed by Labor Congressman Yvette Cooper for not taking stronger steps to prevent the arrival of the South African variant. He said adding France to the red list was something we should see, but he emphasized the difficulty of doing so.

Government experts are convinced that so far there is no widespread community dissemination of the South African variant, most of which can be traced back to travel. However, from Monday, concerns aggravated prior to the next step in easing Covid restrictions in the UK, which could allow more outdoor mixing and spread faster if mutations are maintained.

In early March, health secretary Matt Hancock resisted a request to add more countries to the redlist despite news that more Brazilian strains, believed to be more contagious, were found in 15 more countries. At the time, he said this was due to the very low proportion of the variation of concern found in the country relative to all cases.

But Johnson said this week we can see a third wave going on on the current continent, and that government officials are considering ways to avoid hitting the British coast.

Ministers face a series of key decisions over the next few weeks on issues that were posed when the roadmap was published, including whether or not vacation trips abroad can be resumed in the summer as early as May 17th.

The Global Travel Task Force, chaired by Transportation Secretary Grant Shapps, will release its first report on April 5. Government sources say it is possible to set a framework for the resumption of some trips, but they may not yet set a specific date.

One option is a three-level traffic light system, which differentiates countries based on the extent of Covid’s prevalence and the presence or absence of a vaccine certification system.

A separate review chaired by Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove will allow the UK to introduce its own Covid certification system that can be used not only to facilitate travel, but also to control access to places such as pubs and sports venues. I’m considering how it can be.

According to colleagues, both Hancock and Gove are more cautious about reopening their borders in the summer, and the health minister argues that the stricter travel restrictions in the UK, the more the rules can be relaxed at home. We need to think very carefully about it, said Gove’s colleague.

Downing Street sources stressed that it was illegal to go on vacation, and as a result the travel flow was still much lower than normal, and that all arrivals should be quarantined in order to show evidence of a negative test.

