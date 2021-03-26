US offers to help open Suez Canal, sees impact on energy market





This photo released by the Suez Canal Authority on Friday, March 26, 2021 shows the Ever Given, a Panamanian-flagged freighter, after getting stuck in the Suez Canal and blocking traffic on the vital waterway. Tugs and a specialized suction dredger worked Friday to dislodge a giant container ship stuck on its side in Egypt’s Suez Canal for the past three days, blocking a critical waterway for global shipping.

Suez Canal Authority | AP

The White House said on Friday that the United States had offered to help Egypt in its ongoing efforts to free a massive cargo ship stuck in the Suez Canal.

“We are monitoring the situation very closely,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters, noting that the blockade appears to be having adverse consequences on energy markets.

“As part of our active diplomatic dialogue with Egypt, we have offered US assistance to the Egyptian authorities to help reopen the canal,” Psaki said.

“We are consulting our Egyptian partners on how best to support their efforts. So these conversations are ongoing and we hope we will have more to say about it soon,” she said.

The Ever Given, one of the world’s largest transport vessels, has blocked all traffic along the crucial trade route since it ran aground more than three days earlier.

About 400 meters in length, the ship is almost as long as the Empire State Building is tall.

Commercial freighters and container ships anchor at anchor while waiting to cross the Suez Canal in Ismailia, Egypt on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

Islam Safwat | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Some fear that it will take weeks to clear the canal, which handles around 12% of world trade. This prospect is starting to impact the economy and disrupt international supply chains.

“We are seeing some potential impacts on energy markets from the role of the Suez Canal as a key two-way transit route for oil, and this is obviously one of the reasons we have offered US assistance. “Psaki said Friday.

“We are in close consultation with the Egyptians on this matter,” she said, adding: “We will continue to monitor market conditions and we will respond appropriately if necessary, but this is something we are doing. let’s watch closely. “

A map shows a traffic jam in the Suez Canal, Egypt on March 25, 2021.

MarineTraffic | Reuters

