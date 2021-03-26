Are there enough Covid vaccines in the UK? – Channel 4 news





FactCheck has previously reported on how AstraZeneca and Pfizer, pharmaceutical companies supplying Covid-19 vaccines to the UK, provided less vaccine than originally expected.

So far, this hasn’t stopped the UK vaccine launch, and so far more than 31 million adults are getting their first or second jab.

But we are now entering a period of tight supply. The NHS internal letter last week warned that “the weekly supply will drop significantly” starting next week.

Dosage will be “significantly limited” for several weeks, and vaccination centers should focus on more than 50 seconds and increasing number of second shots than starting injections to people under 50 years of age.

After a slight delay, the government admitted there was a supply problem and accused India of having a delay in procuring 10 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

Ministers argue that the UK is still on track to achieve its main goal of giving first jabs to all adults in their 50s and above by April 15 and by the end of July. Everyone who received the first shot was promised a second shot within 12 weeks.

Latest person

It is difficult to determine the amount of AstraZeneca and the amount of Pfizer vaccine. This information is not available on the government’s coronavirus dashboard, and the Ministry of Health has not provided any analysis for FactCheck when requested.

However, the information is available in this lesser-known corner of the government’s gov.uk website and details the side effects reported to pharmaceutical and medical product regulatory agencies through the “yellow card” system.

There are currently eight weekly data releases going back to January 24 of this year.

AstraZeneca UK chairman Tom Keith-Roach is ten days after speaking to the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee: “We are expanding very quickly, as we have already said, and it will release 2 million times a week soon.”

He added that there will be “slight changes per week, on average around 2 million doses.” Ministers said the total supply of vaccines will always fluctuate weekly.

The following figures are published so far on government websites, showing the cumulative doses of the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines administered weekly.

The UK has only given the first 2 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine in 3 out of 8 weeks. Since January 24, the average number of first doses per week has been slightly over 1.7 million per week.

According to data disclosure, the second jab managed is “mostly Pfizer.” This suggests that few of these may be AstraZeneca, but we don’t know how many.

This is not a dose initially delivered by AstraZeneca, but a statistic about the number of jabs administered.

FactCheck repeatedly asked if AstraZeneca was hitting its 2 million weekly goal, but it didn’t get an answer.

The UK government said it was unable to provide data on the dosages provided by the company due to commercial confidentiality and security concerns.

Pfizer number stall

They also found that they didn’t get the first dose of Pfizer’s vaccine in the latest week, where figures can be found from March 7th to March 14th.

The obvious question here is whether the UK is using too much of a limited supply of Pfizer vaccine so it is now only administering a second dose of the vaccine and is now relying on AstraZeneca’s product for every first jab.

This is when AstraZeneca is being criticized by the European Union for failing to meet its supply targets, when the Indian government has told its AstraZeneca partners in the country to stop exporting vaccines, and there are outstanding questions about whether the company is offering vaccines. When it happens. I promised the UK 2 million times a week.

Should I be worried? FactCheck has submitted all of this to the Ministry of Health. A spokesperson said: Our immunization program continues to make phenomenal progress with more than 31 million vaccines administered so far.

“From the very beginning we knew clearly that the supply would change over time, but we are continuing the process of providing the first vaccines to all adults in their 50s and above by mid-April and by the end of July.

“We are convinced of the vaccine supply we are in constant contact with manufacturers who are doing wonders to understand and fix potential problems.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos