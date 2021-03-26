China-listed stocks fall on fears of multiple disputes with the United States





Chinese and American flags outside an American company building in Beijing, China on January 21, 2021.

Tingshu Wang | Reuterss

A new rule from the Securities and Exchange Commission that will require foreign companies to submit documents about government affiliations and government influence is causing headaches for Chinese investors. This is one of the many issues that arise between American and Chinese investors.

Chinese stocks have been in correction mode for several weeks, but the new rule compounds the rout, especially those listed in the United States.

Chinese equities listed in the US this week:

GSX down 57%

Tencent Music down 36%

Vipshop down 34%

Baidu down 22%

Bilibili down 12%

Trip.com down 11%

Alibaba down 6%

While the new SEC rules apply to all listed companies overseas, they specifically target China, which has on several occasions been at odds with efforts by US regulators to monitor audits of Chinese companies.

This week, the SEC passed interim final amendments to implement the Foreign Company Accountability Law. Under the new rules, companies will be required to submit documents establishing that they are not owned or controlled by any government entity in a foreign jurisdiction.

Chinese companies will also be required to appoint each board member who is an official of the Chinese Communist Party.

If companies don’t comply after three years, US regulators could remove the companies from the list.

Jay Clayton, who has led the SEC for the past four years and recently returned to private practice, said the SEC’s decision this week to begin implementation of the new law may have stirred up the business community. .

“Congress has now decided that Chinese companies listed in the United States should not continue to benefit from an effective exemption,” Clayton wrote to me. “Audits of these companies must comply” with US law.

Many other problems for Chinese investors

It has been a difficult month for Chinese investors.

China’s CSI-300, China’s top 300 stocks, was one of the best-performing indices in the world in the first six weeks of 2021, rising 15% and far surpassing the United States, the ‘Europe and most of Asia.

Since then, immediately after the Chinese New Year, everything has been down, as the index is now down 3% for the year.

Brendan Ahern, who heads the Kraneshares China Internet ETF (KWEB), a fund that primarily owns Chinese stocks listed in the US, says the Chinese tech sector has been hit by many of the same valuation issues as US tech stocks. .

“Growth names in general have suffered from cyclical / value rotation, and that includes China’s growth names,” Ahern told me.

Is anyone throwing up Chinese stocks?

Ahern noted that there had been huge block swaps in many Chinese names recently, including Tencent Music, Vipshop, and Baidu. “There is speculation that this is a forced liquidation by a fund,” he said.

Other market watchers have also taken note of the huge trading. Tencent Music, for example, normally trades around 17 million shares per day, but was approaching 300 million at the close of trading today.

“The only logical explanation for this type of size is that there is a real fear of delisting or some political stuff between the US and China,” Steve Sosnick of Interactve Brokers told me. “Someone is throwing up, someone says, ‘Take me out’, but we don’t know why.”

Sosnick noted that Credit Suisse, Morgan Stanley, Baillie Gifford and Nomura are among the largest shareholders of Tencent Music.

Ahern’s Internet Kraneshares ETF has seen its shares trade north of 5 million shares per day for the past two days, twice normal trading volume, and today trades 10 million shares.

Chinese regulators are not happy either

The pressure is not just coming from US regulators. In November, Chinese regulators surprised investors by canceling Ant Group’s IPO at the last minute.

Since then, Chinese authorities have repeatedly expressed concerns about rising stock prices and excessive leverage in the system.

Chinese regulators recently fined some of the biggest tech giants, including social media company Tencent Holdings, search engine Baidu, and driving company Didi Chuxing, among others, for violating anti-anti laws. Chinese monopoly, claiming that it protects the interests of consumers.

China’s reaction to garment companies

Some traders have also noted that the war of words between the United States and China this week has spread to clothing brands, which could also add to the bad blood.

Adidas, Nike and H&M all dropped out midweek as major Chinese social media players called for a boycott of companies over statements they made months ago about forced labor in the Uyghur Autonomous Region.

“The Chinese government is ready to tell companies and governments around the world, ‘You desperately need access to our markets, and if you don’t behave in an unacceptable way, we will punish you for it.” Ian Bremmer, chairman of the Eurasia group, said on CNBC.

Will China open its books?

Put it all together, and this is a very difficult time for American investors in Chinese companies.

Many Chinese observers are hopeful that the SEC’s latest move to enforce the new US law will ultimately be resolved.

“I am optimistic that there will be an agreement as it is in the interests of both parties to resolve this issue,” Matthews Asia’s Andy Rothman said on CNBC.

But getting to this point will not be easy. Chinese regulators have resisted the release of data in large part due to the sensitivity of state-owned companies, mainly large banks, energy companies, materials and industrial companies.

“They don’t want to open these books to US government agencies because you would know what grants these companies are getting from the Chinese government,” Ahern said, noting that while most Chinese tech companies are private, the degree of government involvement is not entirely clear either.

