Suez Canal: British Firm Warns Stranded Ever Given Could Mean Higher Prices For British Shoppers | British news





The super tanker trapped in the sand and blocking the Suez Canal may feel like a problem on the other side of the globe, but the ripples will feel globally.

They will touch UK businesses and UK customers. The Cotswold Company is one of them.

It sells furniture imported from countries such as Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and China, most of which pass through canals.

Image: Alan Joseph says some businesses are’no alternative’ but have to pay extra.

There are 1.7 million pounds of households in about 100 containers currently trapped in massive marine traffic jams.

This product is one of about 250 ships currently in queue.

“For our business, having cargo delays everywhere means we have to be careful about the exact promises we make to our customers when inventory arrives,” says Alan Joseph, Director of Operations. Keep your promises of availability and next business day delivery. “

Image: The tugboat is trying to release a 1/4 mile long ship. Figure: AP

He adds: “From a cost standpoint, we are expecting unexpected cost increases due to vessels that have to reroute and find a different way.

“For those of us who offset our carbon footprint and take responsibility for freight forwarding, we must take into account that this journey will now lead to a lot of pollution as part of our normal operations.”

The company has decided not to pass on these extra costs for the time being, but others say they may not have a choice.

Image: This canal is an important link from Asia to Europe and allows you to travel around southern Africa for weeks. Image: Currently, more than 200 ships are waiting to pass through the canal.

“It’s going to affect not just consumers, but it’s going to affect all of us,” Joseph says. “The prices of these products are so sensitive to freight costs that retailers have no alternative but to communicate them.

The crisis has already made difficult times even more difficult, heating up in the footsteps of all the pain caused by the pandemic.

“The retail industry as a whole has had a very difficult year, well known,” says Joseph.

“Many stores are looking forward to reopening, and there is a possibility that you are not completely sure when the products you are selling will arrive.”

Experts say it could take a few days for the super tank to be liberated.

What can feel like a far-off crisis when costs accumulate can soon be felt at prices close to home.

