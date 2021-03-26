Republicans ask U.S. Supreme Court to let them defend Trump’s immigration rule





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A group of Republican state officials on Friday asked the United States Supreme Court to allow them to take over the defense of a sweeping immigration rule issued by the administration of the former President Donald Trumps who prevented immigrants likely to need government benefits from obtaining permanent legal status. residence.

FILE PHOTO: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks to reporters on the steps of the United States Supreme Court. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque

The 14 Republican state attorneys general, led by Ken Paxton of Texas, have asked judges to stay a decision by Illinois-based federal judges that rejected the so-called nationwide public office rule.

The administration of President Joe Biden, who took office in January, has decided to drop the government’s legal defense of the settlement. As a result, the Supreme Court on March 9 dismissed two appeals made before Trump left office, which sought to preserve the rule after lower courts ruled against it.

Republican attorneys general said the Biden administrations’ shift in stance and refusal to defend the rule was an attempt to escape the normal, lengthy process of dismantling a federal settlement. They previously asked the Chicago-based 7th US Circuit Court of Appeals for permission to intervene to defend the policy, but they were dismissed.

Biden, who has criticized Trump’s approach to immigration, was expected to drop public office rule. A coalition of immigrant rights groups who, along with the states of New York, Connecticut and Vermont, challenged the rule, calling it an illegal wealth test.

Judges who spoke against the policy said it likely violated federal immigration and administrative law by inadmissibly broadening the definition of who counts as public office and dramatically increasing the number of people who would be rejected for residency.

The Friday filing was the first emergency request to the Supreme Court against a policy change by the Biden administration. Such requests are made through the secret hidden register of the courts. As reported by Reuters this week, the side role is coming under increasing scrutiny over concerns that it may not be transparent enough, with decisions being made quickly with little explanation.

A central issue in the various legal challenges to the public charge rule has been which immigrants would qualify for lawful permanent residence, commonly known as a green card.

U.S. immigration law has long required authorities to exclude those who may become a public office from permanent residence. According to US guidelines in place over the past two decades, immigrants likely to become primarily dependent on direct financial aid or long-term institutionalization, such as in a retirement home, at state expense, would be prohibited.

Trump’s policy broadened the bar of public fees to anyone deemed likely to receive a much wider range of benefits for more than 12 months in total over a 36-month period, including the Medicaid health care program. , housing and food aid.

Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Edited by Will Dunham

