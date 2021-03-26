



The UN Human Rights Council closed its 46th meeting on Thursday and adopted important resolutions on Sri Lanka, South Sudan, Syria, Iran, Myanmar, Belarus and Georgia, among many other pressing issues.

At the beginning of the session, the Foreign Minister delivered a statement of the state of the UK, where he expressed serious concerns about the deteriorating human rights situation in China, including systematic human rights violations and restrictions on Uyghur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang. Personal freedom in Hong Kong and continued restrictions in Tibet. On Monday, the UK, along with the EU, Canada, and the United States, announced sanctions against officials and organizations identified as being directly involved in human rights violations in Xinjiang. We are committed to taking action. I repeat that the Foreign Minister asks the High Commissioner or other independent specialist to grant urgent and unrestricted access to Xinjiang.

I welcome the adoption of the resolution on Sri Lanka. This means the international community’s ongoing commitment to justice and accountability after conflict. It also responds to profound reports from High Commissioners who have warned that Sri Lanka is at risk of returning to serious violations in the past. Therefore, it is correct that the UN should continue monitoring and gather evidence to support future accountability processes. I urge Sri Lanka to make meaningful progress on justice, accountability and human rights, and I repeat that the UK is ready to support these efforts. The UK is ready to participate constructively in this regard.

I welcome Parliament’s adoption of a resolution on the human rights situation in South Sudan, reflecting a continuing interest in issues such as widespread sexual and gender-based violence, humanitarian access restrictions, human rights violations and abuse of children. I also welcome the transitional government’s efforts to address these issues as South Sudan approaches a decade of independence. In the spirit of partnership, we urge South Sudan to continue working with the South Sudan Human Rights Commission and pledge to continue working together to end the suffering of ordinary South Sudan people.

We are also pleased that the resolution on Syria will be re-adopted by Congress. This month marks the 10th year since the start of the dispute. The resolution highlights the recent findings of the Committee of Inquirys and confirmed ten years of terrible atrocities in Syria. Syria is one of the worst human rights crises in the world. The Syrian regime, which uses forced disappearances, torture and sexual violence, deserves regret. It is correct that this resolution will allow the Commission to continue evaluating human rights issues. We must not forget about the plight of the Syrian people.

I welcome the renewal of the mandate of the Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran. This is an important sign that the international community is still deeply concerned about the human rights situation, and I urge the Special Rapporteur to have immediate access to the country so that Iran can do its job properly. The UK is particularly concerned about the ongoing targeting of groups of human rights advocates and journalists, ethnic and religious minorities, and najaninja, down to dual and foreign nationalities, including Li-Rat Cliff, Anushe Ashuri and Morad Tabaz.

The UK remains deeply concerned with the widespread human rights violations and abuses in Myanmar. Peaceful protests are violently suppressed, arbitrary arrests continue, freedoms are banned, and the military shows no signs of aggravating the situation. We are with the people of Myanmar. Their wishes and the results of the November 2020 general election must be respected, and I welcome the adoption of a consensus resolution that reflects the power of the international community on military action.

The UK is committed to a two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by giving the Palestinian people a safe Israel and the right to self-determination. We continue to be concerned about the Commission’s disproportionate focus on Israel, which is a barrier to dialogue and strengthens its position. We supported the due diligence of Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories, and although we were not balanced enough to ultimately support them, we welcomed the drafting of one resolution table under item 2. We will continue to raise concerns about Israel’s actions, if justified.

I also welcome the renewal of the mission to adopt the Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in North Korea, the independent expert in Mali, and the torture resolution. I am also pleased that the Council has adopted a resolution on the promotion and protection of human rights in Nicaragua, technical cooperation with Georgia, and the human rights situation in Belarus ahead of the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath.

The Human Rights Council is the premier tool the international community has to address human rights violations and abuses and to advance our many international goals. We are honored to be elected for additional terms from 2021 to 2023, and the UK continues to deliver on all of our commitments, including our commitment to promoting girls’ education. In this session, we were pleased to confirm our joint commitment to deliver a resolution of the Human Rights Commission on Girls’ Education this summer in partnership with all states in all regions in a joint statement with the UAE.

