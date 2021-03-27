Senior U.S. Customs Trade Cop Retires Asking For More Resources





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The head of trade enforcement, customs and border protection of the United States retires on Friday and said the agency needs more resources to keep up with the growing efforts sophisticated techniques aimed at evading US tariffs and forced labor restrictions.

FILE PHOTO: A US Customs and Border Protection crest and badge can be seen at Los Angeles International Airport, Calif. February 20, 2014 REUTERS / Kevork Djansezian

Brenda Smith, executive assistant commissioner of CBP’s trade office, told Reuters in an interview that CBP’s trade control staff, which numbered just over 1,000 in fiscal year 2020, was roughly the same as the customs agency was integrated into the Ministry of Homeland Security in 2003.

Since then, U.S. imports controlled by CBP have nearly doubled to $ 2.4 trillion, with a corresponding increase in illicit trade activity, Smith said.

If we don’t get more investment, we need to prioritize certain activities, Smith said. And I think it’s really important to have a very good understanding of what it takes to conduct forced labor investigations, for example, or to ensure an effective anti-dumping and countervailing duty process.

While CBP has used technologies such as data analytics to multiply its investigative capabilities, better training is needed to keep up with the complex plans of money laundering and illicit trade, she said.

Having auditors, agents and lawyers who not only understand but can see before this fraud requires a fairly sophisticated level of expertise, she said.

XINJIANG ENFORCED WORK BANS

Among the challenges the agency was tasked with were new U.S. import bans – known as Restraining Release Orders (WROs) – on all cotton and tomato products in the region. from western Xinjiang in China. The Trump administration has charged these people with the forced labor of detained Uyghur Muslims.

Enforcing the ban is a huge undertaking, given that Xinjiang produces up to 20% of the world’s cotton and struggles to disentangle it from complex global clothing supply chains. The administration of US President Joe Bidens and lawmakers on both sides have also made tackling forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region a priority.

CBP detained 324 shipments worth $ 55.5 million related to forced labor bans in FY2020, up from 12 shipments worth $ 1.2 million the previous year.

Overall, in FY2020, CBP’s trade office collected $ 74.4 billion in tariffs and other revenues, up from $ 71.9 billion a year earlier despite declining imports due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest CBP trade data here.

Smith said the explosion in small-scale e-commerce shipments from small sole-traders overseas direct to U.S. consumers has also presented new challenges for an agency that, for much of its career, has focused on the handling and inspection of 40-foot cargo containers disembarking in ports. .

The investigative processes are the same, but the returns can be much less, she said, strengthening the case for upgrading the agency’s technology to take advantage of artificial intelligence. and follow new modes of freight, such as autonomous vehicles.

CBP has proposed here a unified customs data system for trade participants and more automated processes to speed up trade flows as part of its ’21st Century Customs Framework’ proposal for the first major overhaul of US customs laws since 1993.

Smith, who is retiring after 34 years in government, including seven as head of CBP’s trade office, said she had no immediate plans but could work in the private commerce sector.

A CBP spokesperson said the trade office would be headed on an interim basis by John Leonard, CBP’s executive director of trade policy and programs.

Reporting by David Lawder; Edited by David Gregorio

