UK and EU agree to regulate financial services after Brexit





Three months after Britain left the EU, London signed a cooperation agreement with Brussels on Friday on financial services, but despite this first step, competition between the two sides still remains.

The memorandum of understanding, which has not yet been signed, will “create a framework for voluntary regulatory cooperation” and “to serve as a platform to facilitate dialogue on financial services issues,” the UK Treasury Department said.

London and Brussels reached their last free trade agreement on December 24, days before Britain left Europe’s single markets and customs alliance on January 1.

But the culmination of months of tense talks saw both sides agree to push decisions on the financial sector.

International banks gambled early to prepare for the worst and possible “hard Brexit” by stepping up their European business, which allowed for a smooth transition when Britain left the customs alliance.

‘Mutual benefit’

Sarah Hall, professor of economic geography at the University of Nottingham, told AFP that “this relationship is more of a competition than a collaboration now.”

The details of the contract have not yet been disclosed, but the full text of the memorandum must be published if signed before the end of March deadline set by the UK and the European Union.

The city does not expect an ambitious agreement between the two sides given the importance of the financial services sector in the UK economy. This contributes about 7% of GDP and 10% of the country’s revenues amounting to 76 billion.

In addition, this memorandum is not expected to address significant equivalence issues that allow London-based companies to do business in continental Europe.

For equivalence to be agreed upon, it must be granted in 40 individual areas of activity, which can be easily undone.

For the time being, the EU has allowed only two to the UK, while London has granted EU equivalent rights in 17 regions. One of these, for example, allows European investors to use the UK clearing house, and the other is about deposits in securities.

In this regard, Brussels’ approach to London was less favorable than 21 for the United States, 19 for Japan and 15 for Singapore.

Miles Celic, Chief Executive Officer of TheCityUK representing financial services firms, said, “Obtaining an equivalence decision from the EU is mutually beneficial, especially when the economy is trying to recover from an epidemic.”

He added in a recent statement that it already had “unintended consequences of driving more European financial activity to non-European centers like New York.”

Hall said Brussels has taken a tough stance because the EU is concerned that the UK will deviate from European rules.

“It seems obvious that the UK and EU are currently working to support their financial services sector,” she explained.

Pointing to tensions between the two sides, Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey has not hesitated to criticize the EU’s demands on several occasions.

The loss of the European Economic Area (EEA) cross-border financial passport, which allowed British businesses to provide services across Europe, began to affect the UK financial sector.

Amsterdam has overtaken the British capital in European stock trading. About 6 billion euros left London for the EU on the first day of trade after the UK left a single market.

It is still difficult to assess the damage to the UK, especially since the epidemic has clouded the financial consequences.

However, the UK is already planning a fight such as relaxing stock market rules aimed at attracting startups, taking responsibility for green finance and turning to Asian markets while potentially seeking other measures to attract investors.

(AFP)

