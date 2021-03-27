U.S. Trade Chief Prepares Tariffs Against Six Countries On Digital Taxes





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday said she maintained the threat of U.S. tariffs on products from Austria, Britain, India, India, India, India and Austria. Italy, Spain and Turkey in retaliation for their taxes on digital services.

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai addresses Senate Finance Committee hearings to consider her appointment as U.S. Trade Representative, with Ambassador rank, in Washington, DC on February 25, 2021. Bill O ‘Leary / Pool via REUTERS

In a statement, Tai said his office would take steps to impose potential tariffs, including filing public notices and collecting public comments in investigations originally launched by the Trump administration. on taxes largely targeting US internet companies and e-commerce platforms. .

The taxes target the domestic revenues of digital service platforms, such as Facebook, Google, and Amazon.com.

The United States Office of the Trade Representative (USTR) announced its decision despite the renewed commitment of Democratic President Joe Bidens to reach a global agreement on taxes on digital services through the Cooperation Organization and economic development (OECD).

Tai also said the USTR was terminating Section 301 tariff investigations against Brazil, the Czech Republic, the European Union and Indonesia because those jurisdictions failed to adopt or implement taxes on digital services that were previously under consideration. If they pass a digital services tax, the USTR has said it could open a new tariff investigation.

The move is among the first negotiating tactics Tai has revealed since taking office last week. Tai said during his confirmation hearing in February that tariffs are a legitimate tool of US trade policy.

The United States remains committed to reaching an international consensus in the OECD process on international tax matters, Tai said in a statement. However, until such consensus is reached, we will maintain our options under the Section 301 process, including, if necessary, the imposition of tariffs.

The Internet Association, which represents the major US internet platforms, applauded the decision to keep the tariff threat alive against the six countries, calling its industry a major US export that supports millions of jobs.

The current USTR decision is an important assertion to push back those discriminatory trade barriers as the United States continues to work to find a viable solution at the OECD, the trade group said in a statement.

The United States also maintains a more advanced tariff threat against $ 1.3 billion in imports of French champagne, cosmetics, handbags and other products in retaliation for the French digital tax.

Like the French tax, USTR tax surveys adopted by Austria, Britain, India, Italy, Spain and Turkey found them to be discriminatory towards U.S. technology companies and did not comply with international tax standards.

Reporting by David Lawder and Tim Ahmann; Edited by Aurora Ellis, Leslie Adler and Grant McCool

