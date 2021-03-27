UK Records 70 Additional Coronavirus Deaths As London Reaches 3 Million Vaccine Jap Milestone





70 people died after testing positive for the coronavirus in the UK.

The total death toll in the UK is 126,515. However, according to a separate figure released by the UK statistical agency, 149,000 people have now died in the UK if Covid-19 is mentioned in the death certificate.

According to the latest government figures, 6,187 people tested positive for the disease. It will be a total of 4,325,315.

Of the 32,325,993 coronavirus vaccines administered so far in the UK by March 25, 29,316,130 were the first vaccines, an increase of 324,942 the previous day, according to the latest government data.

About 3,009,863 increased by 234,382 with the second dose.

By Wednesday night, a total of 3,235,943 were administered 2,974,486 doses in the first and 261,457 doses in the second.

Coronavirus: London during closure-photo

Woman jogging near London City Hall the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson blockades England

Dad

The lights of the Piccadilly Circus in London show an image of Queen Elizabeth II and her quotes broadcast Sunday in Britain and the Commonwealth regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Dad

At Broadway Market in East London, pedestrians pass by billboards that say “Please trust me these days.”

AFP via Getty Images

Military vehicle crossing Westminster Bridge

Getty images

Boris johnson

Jeremy Selwyn

Sun seekers cool off and sunbathe in the water on the banks of the Hacksney Marshes in eastern London.

AFP via Getty Images

During the Prime Minister’s questions in the London House of Representatives, Ed Davey, speaking through a video link, is displayed on the screen.

Dad

A herd of fallow deer graze on the lawn in front of the Harold Hill housing complex in eastern London.

AFP via Getty Images

A woman in a mask crosses the bridge at Camden Lock, London

Dad

Empty Millennium Bridge

Dad

It can be seen on a signboard subway station platform advertising the book “How Will We Survive on Earth?”

Getty images

People are pushed to enter Rondo’s Niketown store.

AP

Jo Proudlove and daughter Eve (9 years old) follow a daily workout class from “PE with Joe” Joe Wickes online on “Fancy dress Friday”.

Reuters

Empty Looking Waterloo Station

Dad

Westminster Police

Jeremy Selwyn

Quiet congress square

Getty images

PABest A A man is walking along the aisle of Oxford Street Underground Station in London the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s blockade of Britain to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Dad

Social distancing signs around camel enclosures at ZSL London Zoo

Dad

Police cars patrolling Greenwich Park in London

Dad

Premier League playing in front of an empty stand

AP

The Novikov restaurant in London with shutters down while the restaurant is closing.

Abandoned Piccadilly Circus

Dad

General view of the abandoned Trafalgar Square

AFP via Getty Images

The iconic Abbey Road junction is visible after the highway maintenance team repaints, taking advantage of the COVID-19 coronavirus containment and quiet streets to refresh the sign.

Getty images

The look of London City’s 20 Penchurch Street (‘walkie-talkie’ building) the day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson blockades the UK to prevent the spread of the coronavirus

Dad

A person is watching graffiti at the JD Weatherspoon Pub in Crystal Palace in South London. Wetherspoons employees described the lack of support for 40,000 employees in their chain by founder Tim Martin as “absolutely absurd.”

Dad

London Excel Center turned into a temporary NHS hospital and intensive care unit to cope with the coronavirus pandemic

Dad

The Palace Theater, which usually shows Harry Potter and the cursed children’s play, is on the desolate Shaftesbury Avenue.

Dad

The Sondheim Theater, which usually screens Les Miserables musicals, is located on deserted Shaftesbury Avenue.

Dad

Two members of the British Army Equestrian Regiment train horses in Parliament Square.

AP

Westminster Bridge is desolate

Dad

Quiet Canary Wharf Metro Station

Dad

Empty streets and bus stops in St. James’ Park

AFP via Getty Images

Quiet Canary Wharf Metro Station

Dad

One pedestrian passes through the National Gallery.

AFP via Getty Images

London Bridge Station

Jeremy Selwyn

Kings Cross and St Pancras

Jeremy Selwyn

Empty Buckingham Palace in London

Dad

London Bridge Station

Jeremy Selwyn

Kings Cross and St Pancras

Jeremy Selwyn

London Bridge Station

Jeremy Selwyn

London’s Carnaby Street is vacant as stores close after a closure was announced in a recent bid to prevent the spread of the coronavirus through the UK.

AP

One pedestrian passes through the National Gallery.

AFP via Getty Images

Quiet Jubilee Line Slow Train Wagon

Dad

Quiet Canary Wharf Metro Station

Dad

Empty embankment

Jeremy Selwyn

This week, about 35,000 to 40,000 Londoners per day got their first jab, and they were able to reach 3 million landmarks last night.

The latest statistics from the UK government say that the UK’s R ratio today is between 0.7 and 0.9 and between 0.8 and 1.0 in the UK.

This is a slight increase from last week’s UK figure between 0.6 and 0.9.

Those who have been vaccinated should be able to’visit each other’

An additional 190 coronavirus outbreaks have occurred in Wales, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 208,694.

Public health Wales reported three additional deaths, with a total of 5,498 deaths across the country since the epidemic began.

There were no more deaths in patients who tested positive for COVID-19 in Northern Ireland on Friday.

Another 181 confirmed virus cases were recorded during the last 24-hour reporting period.

