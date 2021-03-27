U.S. military cleanup of Puerto Rico will take more than a decade





SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico The reopening of hiking trails and various white sand beaches on two small Puerto Rican islands long used as Navy bombing fields and now popular with tourists will be delayed by more than a decade, according to a report federal released Friday.

The cleanup efforts at Vieques and Culebra led by the US Department of Defense and the US Army Corps of Engineers respectively will continue through 2032 at an additional cost of $ 420 million for a total of $ 800 million, said the US Government Accountability Office.

Substantial work remains to be done, the report says. The challenges include the logistics, topography and environment of the islands, as well as the security concerns associated with the handling of unexploded ordnance. The Navy also faces challenges at Vieques with community distrust of military management cleanup efforts.

So far, crews have removed ammunition including 32,000 bombs, 12,000 grenades and 1,300 rockets from Vieques, where the U.S. government transferred residents when the Navy began using the island as a training ground in the years. 1940. Meanwhile, crews have disposed of more than 5,000 unexploded ordnance since January 2020 in Culebra, where the military ceased all activities in 1975. An unknown number of munitions remains on the two islands just to the east. Puerto Rico as teams use tools ranging from machetes to drones to helping clean up the area.

In addition, the Navy identified perchlorate in the groundwater of at least one site in Vieques, where it operated a 14,500-acre training ground until it closed in 2001. The area was subsequently designated as a Superfund site believed to contain mercury, lead and napalm. , depleted uranium and other contaminants.

The GAO said substantial work remains to be done at a site that covers some 11,500 acres underwater and stretches from the Vieques shore to a depth of 10 to 15 feet. Meanwhile, the cleanup of 14 of Culebra’s 15 former military sites will continue throughout FY2031, the agency said.

The report noted, however, that the U.S. Navy expects some 5,000 acres in Vieques to be open by 2021 for hiking and other activities.

Overall, the results of the reports are a disappointment for many who live in Vieques and Culebra and for the government of Puerto Ricos, whose robust tourism sector represents only 7% of the economy of the US territory but is remained afloat despite an economic crisis of more than ten years. . The open beaches at Vieques and Culebra attract tens of thousands of tourists a year, and officials hoped to increase that number.

According to the GAO report, (federal) officials told us that beaches and coasts present a challenge because some beaches, for example, are open to the public and closures need to be coordinated with local authorities, which could affect tourism.

A few locals and tourists have been injured over the years by live ammunition, including a young girl who was burned after picking up an old shell containing white phosphorus. Police at the time said officials found six live bombs near the shell.

Another challenge for cleanup efforts is the weather, with officials saying crews sometimes need to re-survey sites to make sure a hurricane has not pushed ammunition into a previously cleaned up site.

The cleanup, in addition to the long-standing presence of contaminants on both islands, angered many locals who blame the US government for their health problems. The Navy has agreed to limit controlled burns to two acres per day and plans to start using a closed detonation chamber later this year, which residents have been asking for a decade, GAO said.

Vieques’ new mayor, Jos Corcino, did not return messages for comment.

The U.S. government has said past military actions and ongoing cleanup efforts pose no risk, but many have disputed these findings. Last year, the United States Environmental Protection Agency awarded a grant to the University of Massachusetts-Boston to initiate a three-year environmental health risk assessment at Vieques.

