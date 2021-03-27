9-year-old migrant dies trying to cross the Rio Grande to the United States





9-year-old migrant drowned as she tried to cross the Rio Grande to reach Texas with her family, federal officials say, the first death of a child reported in a new wave of migration along the southwest border.

U.S. Border Patrol officers responding to a rescue call found a mother and two children, all three unconscious, on an island in the river that separates the United States from Mexico. Officers were able to resuscitate the mother and the youngest child, a 3-year-old boy.

The older child was transferred to emergency medics in Eagle Pass, Texas, but remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead after the March 20 episode, according to a statement released Friday by the federal customs agency and border protection.

The rescued mother was Guatemalan; her children were both Mexican nationals, the statement said.

Austin L. Skero II, the chief patrol officer for the Del Rio Border Patrol Area in South Texas, said his officers had rescued more than 500 migrants who had attempted to enter the country illegally since the start of the war. the current fiscal year, which began in October. 1. A total of 82 migrants died during this period, according to CBP data.

A Cuban died Wednesday evening while attempting to enter the United States by swimming around the border fence that stretches into the ocean between Tijuana and San Diego, the second migrant to drown in the region less two weeks, according to Mexican authorities.

Desperate migrants brave perilous crossings of rivers, oceans and desert to reach the United States. Many have died of heatstroke after getting lost in the arid and remote lands of Arizona.

Those crossing the Rio Grande usually move under the cover of darkness. Many pay the smuggling rings hundreds or thousands of dollars to float on inflatable rings, which are often used to contain both an adult and a child.

In 2019, a father and daughter from El Salvador died trying to cross the river near the border town of Matamoros, Mexico. The photo of the father and his 23-month-old daughter lying face down along the banks of the Rio Grande, his tiny head tucked into his T-shirt, one arm draped over his neck, caught the world’s attention.

Aid groups leave jugs of water in desolate areas on the Migrant Trail in Arizona, where the terrain and heat pose great risks to cruisers. Since 2004, approximately 3,400 migrants have died in southern Arizona.

Last year, 227 bodies were recovered, the most in a decade. Humane Borders, who tracks and maps deaths, and the Pima County Medical Examiner in Tucson attributed the high number to the hottest and driest summer in that state’s history.

Two hurricanes last year in Guatemala and Honduras, the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic on developing world economies and President Bidens’ commitment to a compassionate approach to immigration have compelled hundreds thousands of people to travel to the border between Mexico and the United States. these last months.

The border patrol apprehended nearly 100,000 migrants in February, the 10th consecutive month of increase and the highest number since 2019, when the Trump administration cracked down on unauthorized entry by introducing a series of deterrents, including forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their immigration court hearings.

Monthly apprehensions had dropped to 16,182 by April 2020, as the pandemic prompted former President Donald J. Trump to invoke a public health emergency to seal the southwest border to all but essential travel.

But apprehensions, a key indicator of the volumes of people attempting to enter illegally, have increased every month since then.

Mr Biden has rolled back or relaxed some Trump-era restrictions, including the Stay in Mexico policy, while he and his top advisers have repeatedly urged migrants not to make the trip. But numbers have skyrocketed at the border, and Republicans have criticized his new approach for attracting the large numbers of migrants who have overwhelmed processing facilities at the border.

The Biden administration continues to deport thousands of migrant families to Mexico under the public health law, known as Title 42.

But thousands of Central American families who have only recently arrived in Mexico are also allowed to enter the United States, especially the Rio Grande Valley, because the Mexican state of Tamaulipas refused to take them back.

The number of families intercepted by US agents at the southwest border rose to 17,773 in February from 6,173 in January. The border patrol has deported four in 10 people to family units under a public health order, official data shows.

The crush of arrivals in the Rio Grande Valley, the busiest gateway for migrants, is forcing the border patrol to release families even faster than usual to avoid overcrowding at border processing posts that has received strong criticism from immigrant and child welfare advocates in the past.

For the smugglers, this represented a marketing opportunity.

The mixed message creates this mess, said Jaime Diez, an immigration lawyer in Brownsville, Texas. The coyotes know this and will say everyone is coming in. So people come.

Elisabet Arreada Lopez and her two young daughters are among many families who recently left Guatemala in the hope of starting a new life in the United States. Her husband, who was already living in Ohio, hired a coyote to help them.

After arriving in Reynosa, Mexico, they floated on inner tubes through the Rio Grande to reach Texas, where they encountered the US Border Patrol, she said.

People at the house were saying it was time to cross, Ms Arreada said from the Brownsville bus station, where federal agents dropped her off after treatment.

The large number of families arriving is a challenge, said Hugo Zurita, executive director of Good Neighbor Settlement House, a soup kitchen in Brownsville.

Its staff and volunteers, in partnership with the city, offer new migrants Covid-19 tests and hot meals, then help them organize their trip.

To avoid a bottleneck for families during the pandemic, our priority is to get them to their destination as quickly as possible, said Zurita.

Alberto Gomez, 32, another recent migrant to Brownsville, said the lack of opportunities in Honduras had driven him to try to settle his family in the United States.

I couldn’t even do enough for us to eat, things were so bad, said Mr Gomez, who sold car accessories on the street.

We watched the news to see how the situation is in this country. When Biden won the election, we decided to go that route, he said.

Earlier this month, he, his wife and three children made the bus trip to northern Mexico.

A few days after reaching Matamoros, he paid $ 200 to a guide who provided his family of five with three inner tubes to cross the Rio Grande.

Once in the United States, he said, the family walked for two hours, until they encountered border patrol officers and surrendered.

After being treated at a resort, he said, we got free entry.

Soon they traveled by bus to Newark, where relatives were waiting for them.

Ilana Panich-Linsman contributed reporting.

