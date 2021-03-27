UN-backed program laments vaccine supply issues, turns to US





by: JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press

Posted: March 26, 2021 / 04:34 PM EDT

GENEVA (AP) A leader of the UN-backed program to ship COVID-19 vaccines to people in need in low- and middle-income countries expressed disappointment on Friday over delays in supplying a major Indian maker, but says he hopes the US can start sharing photos soon.

Dr Seth Berkley, CEO of Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, said doses for healthcare workers and other high-risk groups in those countries to be administered under the COVAX program would be postponed for several weeks.

It was developing an ad the day before from Gavi and its partners that as many as 90 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India would be delayed until the end of April as the Indian government grapples with a spike infections.

We are disappointed, Berkley told The Associated Press. He said talks are continuing with the Indian government and the SII “in the hopes that we can release some of those doses and then be able to return to full scale up later, perhaps in May.”

We had hoped to reach all healthcare workers and high-risk groups by the end of March, Berkley said.

Production by a South Korean company that also produces the AstraZeneca vaccine, SK Bioscience, is moving a little slower than originally expected, largely due to the fact that the supply chain is new, Berkley said. .

COVAX has shipped some 31 million doses to around 60 countries in recent weeks and previously announced plans to ship 237 million doses of AstraZeneca by the end of May, as part of plans to deploy some 2 billion COVID-19 vaccines worldwide this year.

But vaccine supply problems have particularly weighed on hard-hit countries like those in the European Union and India in recent weeks, causing so-called vaccine nationalism to rise in some places.

UNICEF, which plays a key role in the deployment of COVAX vaccines, says the supply schedules of the 60 countries that have received doses are affected by the delays by the Indian company.

The United States is among some wealthy countries that have absorbed more doses than necessary for their people and are expected to have enough vaccines for their entire population by the end of July.

The Biden administration has announced its intention to split the doses.

The question really is, when is the right time for this? says Berkley, who is American. Of course, we would be very interested, especially given these slowdowns we were talking about today, to try to see vaccine doses made available for the COVAX installation.

Berkley has expressed hope that some doses obtained or ordered by the United States, such as AstraZeneca or Novavax, will be made available to help address some of these short-term supply issues.

He said that the vaccine manufacturers themselves could play a role in this regard and discussions with them were ongoing.

The head of the World Health Organization on Friday pleaded with rich countries to immediately donate at least 10 million coronavirus vaccines, so that the United Nations health agency can meet its goal of starting vaccination in all countries in the first 100 days of 2021.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who manages COVAX with Gavi and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, said supply issues meant around 20 countries were still awaiting their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the framework of the program.

I am asking countries with vaccine doses that have a WHO emergency use list to donate as many doses as possible to help us, Tedros said, while calling on manufacturers to increase production.

