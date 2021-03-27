U.S. Reaches Proposed Deal With Moffat County Ranch Owner





After nearly six months of battle in Federal District Court, a Moffat County ranch owner struck a deal with the US Department of Justice, the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Bureau of Land Management Thursday, March 18, resolving violations of the Clean Water Act and the Federal Land Policy and Management Act.

According to the US EPA, a proposed settlement has been reached with John Raftopoulos, Diamond Peak Cattle Company LLC and Rancho Greco Limited LLC to resolve violations involving unauthorized discharges of dredged or fill material into United States waters and the trespass on federal Crown lands in northwest Moffat County, Colorado.

The United States filed a lawsuit in Federal District Court on October 22, 2020, alleging that from about 2012 and as recently as about 2015 Raftopoulous dumped dredged or backfilled material into Vermillion Creek and its areas. adjacent wetlands to trace the stream. in a new canal, facilitate agricultural activities and build a bridge.

The alleged unauthorized activities took place on private land owned by the defendants and on public land managed by BLM, constituting trespassing in violation of the FLPMA, according to the lawsuit.

The prosecution also argued that the alleged trespassing charges also included unauthorized irrigation, mineral removal and the destruction of numerous poplars on federal public lands. The backfill and related activities on BLM lands were carried out without BLM’s permission, according to the lawsuit. The defendants’ trespassing actions not only interfered with the public’s right to current enjoyment of federal Crown lands, but also jeopardized the future health and maintenance of such lands for the use of all.

Vermillion Creek and its adjacent wetlands are United States waters and cannot be completed without a US Army Corps of Engineers (Corps) CWA Section 404 permit, which has not been obtained. The EPA develops and interprets the environmental policy, guidelines and criteria that the Corps uses to assess permit applications, the lawsuit said.

As part of a proposed settlement filed with the United States District Court for the District of Colorado to resolve the lawsuit, the defendants agreed to the following: pay a civil fine of $ 265,000 for the violations of the CWA; pay $ 78,194 in damages and up to $ 20,000 in future surveillance costs for trespassing on public lands managed by BLM; remove the unauthorized bridge built on public lands; restore approximately 1.5 miles of Vermillion Creek to its location prior to the defendants’ unauthorized construction activities; restore the 8.47 acres of affected wetlands adjacent to the creek; and plant dozens of poplar trees to replace those previously removed from federal lands.

In addition, under the proposed settlement, the defendants will impose a deed restriction on their property to protect the restored creek and wetlands in perpetuity.

Unauthorized dredging and infilling of U.S. waters will not be tolerated, Acting Deputy Administrator Larry Starfield of the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance said in a statement regarding the rule. With this action, EPA ensures adequate restoration of vital stream and wetland resources.

The prosecutors’ office and the United States Department of Justice will take whatever steps are necessary to protect our precious waters, wetlands and wildlife, Acting U.S. District Attorney for Colorado Matt T. Kirsch said in a statement. Western rivers are a treasure and must be protected from all threats, including damage to their vital streams, streams and tributaries.

The proposed settlement will repair important environmental resources damaged by the defendants, as parts of Vermillion Creek and its adjacent wetlands affected by unauthorized activities have provided aquatic and wildlife habitat, stormwater transport and water recharge. underground waters.

The straightening of Vermillion Creek also contributed to the erosion of the stream bed and banks and the deposit of damaging sediment downstream of the pipeline. Browns Park National Wildlife Refuge, which provides important habitat for the endangered Colorado pikeminnow, is located at the confluence of Vermillion Creek and the Green River, according to the EPA.

