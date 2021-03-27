Experts sound alarm bells for possible new outbreak of COVID as US cases rise





Enlarge / A health warning sign on a Florida beach. Covid-19 coverage See more stories

As of mid-January, U.S. cases of COVID-19 had plunged into a staggering record of more than 315,000 new cases in a single day earlier in the month. And now the pace of vaccinations has reached an encouraging rate of 2.5 million per day. There is almost a breath of freedom from our pandemic confines in the gentle spring breeze.

But as keen as we all are to get back to normal life, the pandemic is not yet done with us.

The dramatic drop in cases ended weeks ago and has stabilized at an extremely high level, matching the daily numbers of cases seen in mid-October, the basis of the winter surge. Meanwhile, more transmissible variants of the pandemic coronavirus are swirling around the country. The B.1.1.7 variant, estimated to be around 50% more transmissible than previous versions of the virus, is expected to become the predominant virus circulating in the United States next month.

Along with these troubling trends, many states have prematurely eased restrictions, and Americans in turn have let their guard down. An alarming example is the hordes of revelers who flocked to Florida for spring break, prompting some local authorities to impose curfews and close roads.

Now the cases are on the rise. The country’s most recent seven-day average for new daily cases is around 57,000, a 7% increase from the previous seven days, said Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during ‘a White House press briefing on Friday. The average daily seven-day hospitalizations in the country are also on the rise.

While some states are seeing modest declines, 19 have seen increases in recent days. Some of these increases are dramatic. Michigan has seen a 132% increase in average daily cases over the past two weeks. New Jersey, which has the highest number of daily cases per capita, has seen a 19% increase in the average number of daily cases over the past two weeks.

With the increase in cases, threatening variants and spring socialization, experts warn of the real possibility of a fourth outbreak that could overtake our accelerated vaccinations.

I remain deeply concerned about this trajectory, Walensky said on Friday. We’ve seen cases and hospital admissions go from historic declines, to stagnation, to increases. And we know from previous surges that if we don’t control things now, there is real potential for the epidemic curve to fly off again. Please take this moment very seriously.

Walensky pleaded with Americans, even though they are tired, to continue to wear well-fitting masks, social distances and to avoid travel and large crowds as vaccinations continue. So far, more than 48 million people have been fully immunized in the country, which is only about 15 percent of the population.

Wait a little longer until more people are vaccinated, she said. We’ve seen so much evidence now that our vaccination strategies are working, we just want to make sure we don’t end up in a flare that is truly preventable.

