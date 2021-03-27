DeSantis calls on CDC to end restrictions on U.S. cruise lines





PORT CANAVERAL, Florida Calling the cruise industry critical to Florida’s economy, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday urged the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to lift shipping restrictions he said threaten workers in industry.

What you need to know DeSantis urges CDC to reverse the no-sail order it says threatens cruise passengers DeSantis spoke with other state officials at Port Canaveral in Brevard County “We must start to see activity in this facility, “said the governor

We have one of our main industries that has been idle by the federal government for over a year, the cruise industry, DeSantis said. We need to get these cruise lines back up and running.

DeSantis, who has been pushing for Florida businesses to stay open even as the coronavirus pandemic raged in the fall, spoke at a panel discussion that included Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody , as well as representatives from Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.

The discussion took place at Brevard Countys Port Canaveral, which says a one-year shutdown resulted in a 43% downsizing and a 79% loss in operating revenue in the past year.

The CDC issued a no-sailing order last March when the pandemic arrived. In October, it issued a conditional navigation order that directed cruise lines to take measures to protect crews and passengers before they could resume navigation.

We need to start seeing activity at this facility, and that’s part of the reason we’re here today, DeSantis said. “In Florida everything is going except the cruise lines because the federal government will not let the cruise lines sail.”

Port Canaveral is billed as the second busiest cruise port in the world for multi-day shipments. Florida also has cruise ports in Tampa, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Jacksonville.

The Cruise Lines International Association estimates that the cruise industry creates 150,000 jobs in Florida, including in hotels, restaurants and airlines.

Moody, the Florida attorney general, said the state would consider legal options “to push back against the excesses of this government.”

When you have a government that works against the interests and vitality of its citizens that it serves, that’s a problem, ”she said.

The CDC did not immediately respond on Friday afternoon to a request for comment from Spectrum News.

A representative for the public health agency told Spectrum News this month that it will maintain its phased approach to resuming passenger cruises.

This follows comments from Royal Caribbean Group CEO Richard Fain, who noted developments in vaccinations in the United States and said the CDC’s approach is outdated.

Last week, Royal Caribbean International and Celebrity Cruises announced that they will be offering cruise packages for the June departure from islands outside the United States.

Industry representatives lamented Friday that US ports remain closed to cruise ships even as cruises resumed in the Caribbean and elsewhere.

Let’s get people back to work. The health situation has changed, said Thomas Mazloum, president of Disney Cruise Line. Cruise lines are very successful outside of the United States, proving that with the right protocols, cruising is a very safe and beautiful experience.

Businesses react

Businesses near Port Canaveral say they hope cruise ships can resume operations soon.

At least 20-30% of business has been impacted by cruise ships not sailing, said Michael Schwarz, owner of the Fishlips restaurant for 15 years. It means a lot that my daughters work here, my wife works here, my business partner’s children work here. It’s a family event, it’s about keeping the doors open.

The pandemic has been difficult for Schwarz, who employed 142 employees before the pandemic, but he is now at 98. He wants to see his business, and others, up and running soon.

Port manager Captain John Murray said 80% of revenue comes from cruise ships. Between the port and the cruise ships, this is essential for so many businesses.

There are about 13,000 jobs in the immediate area directly affected by Port Canaveral and cruise operations here, Murray said.

Murray’s company is one of those 13,000 jobs. He’s on board and cruise ships will reopen soon.

You have to go out and go, he said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

