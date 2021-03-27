US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies on solid recovery hopes





* Turnover in value stocks increases the S&P 500

* Nio falls on a temporary suspension of production

* L Brands reaches its highest level in 4 years thanks to increased forecasts

* Index rally: Dow 1.39%, S&P 1.66%, Nasdaq 1.24% (adds final prices after 4 p.m. close, market details)

By Herbert Lash

NEW YORK, March 26 (Reuters) – The S&P 500 and the Dow advanced in a widespread rally on Friday, with technology, healthcare and financials providing the biggest push as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to generate the fastest economic growth since 1984.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones ended a week of upward rocking as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the end of the quarter continued to buy stocks that could benefit from a growing economy while adding battered tech stocks.

The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech stocks advanced, but the composite index posted its second consecutive weekly decline.

Wall Street surged in the last half hour of trading, lifting all three indices over 1%.

The Russell 1000 Value Index, which includes energy, banks and industrials, has gained more than 10% this year, outperforming its counterpart the Russell 1000 Growth Index, which is just above the threshold of profitability for the year.

Some of the tech heavyweights have slipped, such as Tesla Inc and Google Parent Alphabet Inc, but Microsoft Corp and Facebook Inc have resisted the trend, helping to push up the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq.

“This is less of an abandonment of technology and more of a movement that demonstrates a broader appetite for stocks to include both growth and value,” said John Stoltzfus, chief strategist of investments at Oppenheimer Asset Management in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 453.4 points, or 1.39%, to 33,072.88. The S&P 500 gained 65.02 points, or 1.66%, to 3,974.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 161.05 points, or 1.24%, to 13,138.73.

For the week, the S&P was up about 1.6% and the Dow 1.4%, while the Nasdaq slipped 0.6%.

Volume on the US stock exchanges was 12.23 billion shares, compared to 13.67 billion on average for the full session over the past 20 trading days.

The story continues

L Brands jumped 3.7% after the owner of Victoria’s Secret raised its earnings forecast for the current quarter for the second time this month as it benefits consumers spending their stimulus checks and loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Federal Reserve last week raised its 2021 GDP estimate to 6.5% from 4.2% and many economists expect even faster growth, raising fears that the economy will grow too much. hot and forcing the Fed to raise interest rates.

The dollar eased but remained near four-month highs on continued optimism about the US economy.

“It has been difficult to narrow our growth forecast in the United States in recent months. We have updated our estimates almost as quickly as we lowered them a year ago,” said Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust, at the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

Bank stocks rose 1.9% as the Fed said it would lift income-based restrictions on bank dividends and share buybacks for “most companies” in June after its next round of testing resistance.

The yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries fell to 1.66%, below a peak last week of 1.75% that triggered a sell-off on inflation fears and a possible rise in prices. Fed rates – what the Fed pledged not to do.

The market is concerned that all of a sudden the Fed will be forced to tighten up against its repeated mantra that it won’t, said Marvin Loh, senior global macro-strategy strategist at State Street Global Markets.

“The real concern is that things are overheating and the Fed may be forced to change its mind,” he said.

Energy stocks jumped 2.6%, following a rise in crude prices after a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal raised fears of tight supply.

Ten of S&P’s top 11 sectors rose, with only the communications services index in the red.

Nio Inc fell 4.8% as the Chinese electric vehicle maker said it would halt production for five working days at its Hefei plant due to a shortage of semiconductor chips.

The latest data showed US consumer spending fell the most in 10 months in February as a cold snap gripped many parts of the country and the boost from a second round stimulus controls have faded, although the decline is likely temporary.

Rising issues outnumbered falling issues on the NYSE by a 3.30 to 1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.81 to 1 favored the advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 65 new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 82 new highs and 51 new lows.

(Reporting by Herbert Lash in New York Additional reporting by Devik Jain and Medha Singh in Bengaluru edited by Maju Samuel and Matthew Lewis)

