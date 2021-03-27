120m’Festival UK 2022′ creative team confirmed





Ten creative teams have been selected from across the UK to develop a series of events, public engagement programs, and virtual projects for Festival UK 2022.

Held next year and also referred to as the “Festival of Brexit”, the event was designed to “get people together” by presenting some of Britain’s best arts, culture, heritage, design and technology sectors after Britain left the European Union. .

The 10 teams, announced on March 24th, were selected from the 30 final projects that went through a “strict evaluation” and participated in the paid research and development phase.

Now each team is tasked with completing their own ideas for next year’s festival.

The team-produced 10 events include an immersive experience exploring the wonders of the human mind organized by the Assemble + 8 Collective group, which includes composer Jon Hopkins and scholars from the University of Sussex.

Another is Collective Cymru, led by the National Theater Wales, combining science and live performance to create “an and inspiring form of transmedia storytelling”.

Under the title Festival UK 2022, a new name will be revealed as the project is nearing a period of funding of $120 million from the central government.

Martin Green CBE, nominated as Chief Creative Officer (CBE), leads the preparation. Green also serves as Chief Creative Officer of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Culture Minister Oliver Dowden said: “These ten groundbreaking projects will amaze audiences in towns and cities across the country and show off the British and British creative genius to the world.

Together with Commonwealth Games and Platinum Jubilee, they will bring the nation together and create 2022 to remember as we become stronger from the epidemic. “

Click here for a full list of the 10 teams announced today.

