Brexit: President of a British cheese company in despair at the minister’s export advice | Brexit





Cheshire Cheese Company’s boss spoke of his despair for Brexit after an unexpected meeting with Environment Minister Victoria Prentis advised him to look into the US and Canadian markets.

Simon Spurrell, co-founder of the Cheshire Cheese Company, suddenly got a call for an online meeting with the minister after embarking on a private crusade in the UK and EU that included nearly 100 media interviews on post-Brexit plight. .

He said the last three months were the worst period of his career, and his lucrative EU business was shut down due to the extra costs and paperwork caused by difficult Brexit.

While Spurrell left 250,000 holes in export trade with Europe, Prentice said at a Tuesday meeting that there was nothing he could do to ease the barriers because of additional paperwork, including health certificates for each cargo of cheese. Mandated under EU regulations.

Sales of 25-30 packs of cheese to individuals are on the rise, and a 1m warehouse was planned in Macclesfield to fulfill orders.

However, under the new rules, each parcel must be accompanied by a $180 health certificate, which makes it impossible to sell at low prices.

The Environment Minister and his aide have offered to pursue business in emerging markets across the Atlantic, where such barriers do not apply, but explained that shipping costs are enormous.

It was a pretty useless conversation overall, he said.

You came to our villages in Lithuania, Poland, France and Hungary to help set up, free up resources, and told the British in the EU: Weve have a lock-up you can, if you wish, store your cheese here.

They think they have a chance to get a job in their town, but that’s what the British government should do…

In his hometown, he got help from the Department of International Trade with Emerging Markets, but says what he wants has helped save EU business.

Data released on Monday showed a sharp decline in whiskey, cheese and chocolate exports to the EU in January.

A spokesman for Defra said the reflection of the Spurrells’ meeting was different from their opinion and that although the Secretary was unable to help him with health certification requirements, she emphasized our desire to help the Cheshire Cheese Company where possible.

The department also promised to send him additional information about possible trading solutions, including grouping. [multiple consignments per truck], Some dairy businesses are using it to successfully export their products.

However, Spurrell says there is no way to save his consumer sales business in the EU while they are trying to help.

The last 3 months have been completely unpleasant with Brexit. It was terrible and it was one of the most stressful times in my business life.

During the meeting, we received full support from the government through our trade initiatives with DIT and Liz Truss. [the trade secretary]. This has helped to access new emerging markets for new trade deals being negotiated. This is our only positive way for now to help replace lost profits in the EU market.

His story symbolizes the experience of many small businesses hit by additional paperwork.

He prepared for barriers to EU sales to his wholesale business, but there were no warnings that there would be no exemptions for direct consumer sales as in the United States and Canada.

This, he said, came as an omnipotent shock, such as hitting the tail end of a car accident, because I didn’t expect it.

When asked if there was a possibility of exemption from post-Brexit regulations in the UK’s consumer business, he responded by Prentis: none.

I explained [to her] My underlying fear is the great cost of setting up a mirrored task. [in the EU], Both may be useless due to the increasingly hostile environment between the two sides.

One option was to send the cheese truck to France or another EU country and fulfill the order there.

However, he decided to object to it, as even paperwork for wholesale shipments of goods would add more costs to becoming a full-time job on the EU export side of the business.

