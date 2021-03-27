Rejected by a Mexican port of entry, migrants are transported by the United States to another





JUAREZ, MEXICO The Biden administration faces a huge logistical and humanitarian challenge at the southwest border, where an average of 5,000 unauthorized migrants cross every day.

About half of the migrants are allowed to stay in the United States and seek asylum, and the rest are sent back to Mexico, according to a senior border patrol official who spoke on condition of anonymity on Friday.

But now there is a new wrinkle: some areas on the Mexican border refuse to take migrants back, so the US authorities send them where the Mexican authorities will accept them.

This has caused confusion among families dropped off at the busy Paso del Norte international bridge connecting El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, of whom about 40 migrants crossed the border on the Mexican side by immigration officials. Americans one day last week.

“I’m with my wife and two daughters,” says Jerry Oyedo, 25, a father from Honduras whose daughters are 6 and 8 years old. “We crossed the river on our own and the border patrol caught us. We were in custody for three days, then they threw us here. ”

“We don’t know anyone, we have no family. Only God is with us,” he adds.

Several people from this giddy and disheveled group, mostly made up of parents of Central American children, asked the reporter where they had been taken. Those with cell phones were making frantic calls, trying to speak loudly above the chorus of crying children.

The group was over 800 miles from where they had originally crossed the US-Mexico border to south Texas a few days earlier. They say they were put on a plane, but they were not told where they were going. They landed in El Paso, were bused to the international bridge, and returned to Mexico.

As Oyedo asks to borrow a cell phone to call relatives in Georgia, her 8-year-old daughter crouched down and threw up on the sidewalk. A street vendor on the bridge watching the scene distributes free water to the children. A mother sits on the floor outside the Mexican immigration office and fed her baby.

“There is no room in the shelters,” says Daniel Martinez, a worker with the federal agency Bienestar in Mexico. ” We want to help them all because we see the situation with families, but we have to give priority to women with children. “

Bienestar is responsible for helping vulnerable Mexican families, but now also provides assistance to migrants. Martinez and two colleagues tried to calm these migrants and convince them to leave the bridge.

Mexico is struggling to deal with the large number of Central American families expelled quickly after entering the United States under Title 42, a health order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

In the state of Tamaulipas, Mexico, which borders southern Texas, Mexican authorities have stopped accepting families. In recent weeks, migrants in border patrol custody in the Rio Grande Valley have been airlifted to El Paso. Many are then deported to Ciudad Juarez.

Daily flights carry hundreds of migrants from one end of Texas to the other, according to the border patrol.

“Our priority is to process and deport them to Mexico under Title 42; however, we are working very closely with the Government of Mexico, and they also have capacity issues that we need to address,” Gloria Chavez, head of the US border patrol in El Paso, said in a statement.

The border patrol is working with Ciudad Juarez to manage the number of people sent to this border town.

“We were deceived,” said Suri Maldonado, a 27-year-old mother who traveled from Guatemala with her child to South Texas last week. Back home in Guatemala, she says she heard that the US border was open.

“Then we come here,” says Maldonado, “and they send everyone back mothers with children, everyone”.

She was among the migrants flown to El Paso and sent to Ciudad Juarez recently. Other members of the same expelled group had also heard that the border was open before leaving. Most have paid what they call “guides”, who are in fact smugglers, to bring them to the US border.

Misinformation is helping to spur this wave of migration from Central America as smuggling networks reassure those seeking to make the journey north.

“You will be able to enter; that’s exactly what they tell them, ”says Guadalupe Correa-Cabrera, organized crime and immigration specialist at George Mason University. “We monitor social media, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram.”

The Biden administration has tried to counter this narrative with radio ads in Spanish and indigenous languages, telling potential migrants in Central America that the border is largely closed due to the pandemic and warning them not to “put their clothes on. families in danger ”.

But critics say it’s a mixed message because the administration allows migrant children and some asylum seekers to cross.

Meanwhile, the smugglers are aggressively marketing Central Americans who are desperate to escape poverty, violence and corruption in their home countries. The smugglers show them testimonials from people who say they reached the United States and are doing well.

“Social media lets people know that others have been successful, and that’s the selfie. I’m here. I’m in the US. I’m in this city,” says Correa Cabrera.

But there are no selfies of migrants stranded on the Paso del Norte international bridge like Ana Vasquez and her 5-year-old son Rudy. She says she fled El Salvador after gangs killed her husband when they couldn’t pay extortion fees.

“They killed him, and now what are my son and I supposed to do?” she asks in tears.

Vasquez says she was turned away by US officials after arriving in El Paso last week. She returned to the bridge to see if Mexican authorities could help her find temporary shelter. She lived on the streets in Ciudad Juarez with her son, relying on her faith and the kindness of strangers who gave her snacks for her son.

“I know God is great, and there are always good people on our path,” says Vasquez.

But her 5-year-old is impatient, she says. “He keeps asking, ‘Mom, when can we go home?’ “

Copyright 2021 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos