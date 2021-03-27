‘Moment of speculation’ for UK schools with 5,800 account announcements for abuse | British news





And the story keeps coming. Later this week, more than 5,800 anonymous testimony categorizing sexual harassment, abuse and assault behavior in British schools were posted on Everyones Invited and are still coming.

However, the 22-year-old who started the campaign last June said that focusing on schools that pay tuition costs risk minimizing the problem. She warned that it was happening in schools across the UK.

If you narrow your focus to school, demographics, or individuals, you risk making these cases appear anomalous. However, this is not uncommon and always happens, UCL student Soma Sara said she was a survivor of sexual abuse. When we blame a person or a place, we are undermining the most important message. Rape culture is universal and occurs everywhere. We all need to take responsibility for the pervasive culture and work together to dismantle and eradicate it.

However, pressure on some of America’s most prestigious schools continued to rise this week as stories of paid facilities like Dulwich College, Latymer Upper School, and Westminster School appeared on the site’s featured pages.

On Friday, the principal of Dulwich College warned that students could be fined for participating in protests touted as protests against Dulwich College’s predatory culture and school management. [that] Tolerate it.

Last weekend, the Sunday Times issued an open letter designating Dulrich University as a breeding ground for sex offenders. Written by 19-year-old former disciple Samuel Schulenburg, the book contains about 250 anonymous stories of girls who attended a nearby school. School principal Dr. Joe Spence explained that the alleged behavior was painful and completely unacceptable, adding that he undoubtedly condemned social and sexual misconduct.

The story also came out of other private schools, such as Highgate, where students left classrooms on Thursday after the abuse charges and explanations of Westminster were announced. The eruption of anger is the echo of the scandal that shook St Andrews University last year when an anonymous Instagram account revealed charges of rape and rape at the university.

Everyones Invited, founded by Sara in June, now has 33,000 followers on Instagram and has witnessed an influx of testimony since it sparked a nationwide conversation about women’s safety after Sarah Everard’s death earlier this month. I did.

Critics have argued that the charges included here are anonymous and unverifiable, but Sara says it is essential to protect victims from a culture that stigmatizes sexual violence. These testimonies are just the tip of the iceberg. No mention of rape has been made and it has been very underreported. Everyones Invited’s work is important, she said.

Andrea Simon, director of the Union Against Violence Against Women, said the crescendo of the voice provided a moment of calculation.

This is not a private school problem, she said, and it happens every day on a daily basis. However, he added that the voices of young women talking about their experiences provided a real opportunity for change. There’s a lot of weight in the countless women and girls who come forward and talk about their experiences, making it much harder to push aside, ignore and trivial.

A 2016 Report on Fighting Violence Against Women found that sexual assault and harassment were rampant in schools, and 5,500 sex offenses were reported in British schools, including 600 rapes over three years through July 2015.

The story that comes to mind now revealed a continuing sense of punishment among perpetrators, Simon said. She pointed out FoI, which was first reported in The Guardian, where less than a third of prosecutions against young men are convicted, and in England and Wales, men between the ages of 18 and 24 are more convicted than older men. The likelihood of receiving it is consistently low. .

If the boy was able to assault the girl at school without any consequences, she said why he would not continue the act. We must understand that at this time there is little deterrent or practical consequences for young people who are harassing, assaulting, or raping.

In one testimony of Everyones Invited, one student said that when she was 11 years old, other students took her topless picture and that three boys would take turns groping her. I hated it, but it made me feel like a compliment, she wrote. The school was a race to progress as quickly as possible and I was happy to leave when I was.

The reaction of some schools to the scandal seems to recognize the seriousness of the crisis. Latymer Upper School took the charges very seriously and reported the charges to local authorities and police, and promised an independent review that such behavior absolutely does not exist in our school, and through which we play a part in bringing about positive change. I promised to do it all. Significant involvement with the school community.

Highgate announced an external review lead of former Lady Justice of Appeal Dame Anne Rafferty and plans against sexism, deeply shocked and frightened by the allegations, and Chief Adam Pettitt apologized to victims who were not properly supported during his period. I did. I promised I would spend time at Highgate and hear their voices.

Westminster School’s principal, Dr. Gary Savage, who included an allegation in a 21-page document that students were forced to have oral sex against their will, also apologized and promised specific, positive behavior, adding: My school won’t tolerate them. In the statement, the school added that all charges will be investigated and referred to local authorities, and that the entire school consultation will help to include inclusive and respectful values.

Attorney Louise Whitfield, who has successfully challenged the government to represent students who report sexual assault and protect guidelines for schools dealing with sexual assault reports, said the new focus on abuse in schools should lead to actions, including commitments to sexual assault. Relationship education that became a legal requirement in school in September.

This is a very difficult problem for the school to solve and too often the school decides not to address this issue at all and says it is a police problem. We hope that now they have to educate themselves because there are steps they can take to protect their students. This is a wake-up call for school, and it’s out of date.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos