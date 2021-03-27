US lags trade by record quantity





The US merchandise trade deficit widened to its highest level ever in February, as imports fell to a record high and exports fell by a larger margin.

The deficit rose to $ 86.7 billion from a revised $ 84.6 billion in January, according to Commerce Department data released on Friday. Economists in a Bloomberg survey called for a shortfall of $ 86 billion in February. Imports fell 1.4% to $ 216.9 billion, while exports fell 3.8% to $ 130.1 billion, the first decline since May.

Demand from U.S. businesses and consumers has propelled U.S. merchandise imports to record levels, crushing U.S. ports, even as exports remain sluggish. Freight rates have skyrocketed after a trade boom in the second half of last year that surprised container producers, forcing them to scramble to meet surging demand.

Inbound products have clogged the nation’s largest ports, from Savannah, Georgia, to Los Angeles – the largest gateway for trade with Asia. And that was before a massive container ship blocked the Suez Canal, forcing carriers and other ships to weigh on costly and time-consuming journeys across Africa that threaten to destabilize the already fragile foundations of global trade.

Meanwhile, a global semiconductor shortage has slowed production at some auto factories and prompted President Joe Biden to call on his administration to address shortcomings in chip production when reviewing supply chains. .

Overall, the value of U.S. exports and imports fell for the first time since May, falling to $ 347 billion in February, due to supply chain bottlenecks and semi-shortages. conductors.

Auto production fell 8.3% in February, the biggest drop since April, reflecting both the semiconductor shortage and inclement weather, according to Federal Reserve data last week.

Imports of motor vehicles fell 10.7%, the highest since May, to $ 28.2 billion. Shipments to consumer goods fell from January’s record high, falling 4.6% to $ 60.4 billion.

Friday’s report also showed retail stocks were little changed from the previous month. Wholesale inventories rose 0.5%.

The business situation will be further developed when the final report, which includes services, is released on April 7.

Last month, the Commerce Department reported that in 2020, the overall U.S. trade deficit increased 18.1 percent to $ 682 billion, the highest since 2008, as the coronavirus plunged the world trade in disarray.

The Trump administration has imposed hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs on the European Union and China, sparking a trade war that has harmed American manufacturing and agriculture while protecting some slices of the economy. industry such as steelmakers.

Biden and his team have so far bypassed Trump’s tough trade policy. Biden has not called off Trump’s trade war with China or suggested reducing tariffs on imported steel and aluminum.

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has vowed to ensure that trade policy benefits U.S. workers, not just businesses, and to engage more with U.S. allies to counter an increasingly assertive China.

Information for this article was provided by Eric Martin of Bloomerg News (WPNS) and Matt Ott of The Associated Press.

