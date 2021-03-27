UK launches eco-friendly carpet for Global Investment Summit





The UK government will present a green carpet for the world’s most influential executives and heads of key institutions at the Global Investment Summit (GIS) later this year.

Hosted by the Prime Minister and supported by the royal family, the summit will boost foreign investment in the UK’s green industry in the future ahead of COP26 in November.

The meeting, held in October, is expected to drive billions of pounds in investment by attracting hundreds of world-leading companies and investment A-listers in the provinces of London and Windsor.

By introducing some of the UK’s best clean technologies and innovative companies, the summit will also show how 12 billion government investments create and support highly skilled greens of up to 250,000 people, and will push ahead with the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan for a green recovery. And by 2030, it will promote more than three times the private sector investment.

The summit will support why the UK is a global hub for green technology and finance, and will demonstrate global investment in UK companies, regardless of mass production of electric vehicle batteries in the UK Midlands and Northern England. Or, by the end of the decade, to develop the first fully hydrogen-heated city.

International Trade Minister Liz Truss said:

The UK was one of the first governments in the world to set a net zero target by 2050, and we are still leading the global transition to clean economic growth.

From wind turbines in Scotland to hydrogen development in Wales, the Global Investment Summit will be a fantastic opportunity to secure investment deals in the UK’s top green industries.

We look forward to releasing green carpets for some of the world’s leading businesses to drive investment across the United States.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

The UK is one of the top investment destinations in the world and we are excited to host the Global Investment Summit which will promote green investment, jobs and growth.

Globally, investors are looking for sustainability in technology, real estate and construction, finance, automotive or energy. Individuals and businesses are raising interest in the industries of the future, and there is no better place to invest in the already active clean and green industries than the UK.

The summit builds on the success of the newly-established UK Investor’s Office, which recently signed a groundbreaking agreement between Abu Dhabis Mubadala Investment Company and the UK government on a 1 billion commitment to life sciences.

The UK is still one of the most attractive investment destinations in the world, and by the end of 2019, foreign direct investment (FDI) inventory levels reached 1.6 trillion. Since 2017, FDI to the UK has created 189,710 jobs, including 3,513 of renewable energy. sector.

This summit also encourages further investment in all UK countries and territories, revitalizing the industrial center and complementing the recently established trade and investment hubs, bringing the economic benefits of international trade to Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and northern England.

A government-led study earlier this month found that exports supported 6.5 million jobs across the UK, of which 74% were outside London. The study estimates that jobs directly or indirectly supported by exports are about 7 percent higher than the national median, and the National Statistical Office estimates that commodity export firms are also 21 percent more productive.

