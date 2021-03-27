Ranked U.S. military war game set to take place as concerns about threats posed by China and Russia rise





Several defense officials told CNN that the war game is a top priority for Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, who will lead the exercise. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will be briefed as we go.

The war game is designed to equip the top leaders of the US military to face a fictitious global crisis that erupts on multiple fronts and players will have to face ever-changing scenarios and compete for military means such as aircraft carriers and bombers.

The military budget is being established and important decisions on troop levels and priorities are being made. It is therefore hoped that the war game will help prepare the army to face the challenges of the coming years.

War games are always sensitive and the results are closely watched as they may reveal loopholes in US military plans and operations. A former defense official confirmed that in a recent exercise in play on a conflict against major opponents like Russia and China, “we found that the blue team, the United States and their allies continued to to lose”.

The scenarios covered in the game this summer will reflect the possibilities of real life. These could include major cyberattacks, a Russian advance in the Baltic states, further militarization of the Arctic by Moscow or flexing its muscles in the South China Sea, or even an invasion of Taiwan.

Arctic exercises

And the preparations are not just virtual. This week, the United States and Canada have conducted military exercises, in harsh conditions where temperatures can dip to -20 degrees Fahrenheit, to make it clear that they are ready to repel Russian military advances in the rich Arctic. in resources.

Russia has installed advanced missiles in the region to protect its bases and is directly challenging the United States. In 2020, more Russian planes flew near US airspace off Alaska than at any time since the end of the Cold War, according to the North American Aerospace Defense Command with several flights of heavy bombers, anti-submarine planes and intelligence gathering planes.

For NORAD, the US and Canadian command overseeing the exercise, a key priority is “being able to track and then defeat” potential Russian military activity in the Arctic, the Canadian NORAD region commander told CNN, Major-General Eric Kenny.

Concerns about Russian and Chinese activity are increasing and there are no signs of easing tensions since Biden took office.

“The military modernization of Russia and China creates serious potential operational challenges for the United States,” Eric Edelman, former Under Secretary of Defense for policy and expert on military planning, told CNN.

The two countries are expanding their ability to operate in larger areas in Europe and Asia, which means the Pentagon could be forced to send US forces thousands of miles away. “Russia and China are playing a home game, we are playing an away game,” said Edelman.

At the same time, the rhetoric of the Biden administration is heating up. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken called on Russia for “reckless and contradictory actions” at a NATO meeting in Brussels this week and observed that Moscow had “built up forces, large-scale exercises and acts of intimidation, in the Baltic Sea and the Black Sea ”.

And on China, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks did nothing wrong in a speech earlier this month. “Beijing has demonstrated increased military competence and a willingness to take risks, and it has adopted a more coercive and aggressive approach,” she said before adding that Beijing’s actions “constitute a threat to peace. and regional stability, and internationally rules-based order upon which our security, prosperity and that of our allies depend. ”

Abrupt warnings

There is no indication that harsh words are hampering Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s plans to beef up their armies to ensure they are able to challenge the United States and its allies. Austin, in the coming weeks, “will focus on deterrence enhancements” to counter opponents, a senior defense official told CNN.

Senior commanders are increasingly outspoken about the two countries, especially nuclear modernization.

Russia is modernizing its bombers, intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched ballistic missiles and warning systems, “in short, its entire strategic force structure,” Admiral Charles Richard wrote. , head of the US Strategic Command in a recent article in the Institute’s US Naval Journal Proceedings. Moscow is also building hypersonic weapons that travel more than five times faster than sound and nuclear-powered torpedoes, capable of quickly reaching American shores.

Richard warned that China was on the verge of becoming a nation with a full nuclear triad, with an inventory of nuclear-capable missiles, submarines and soon a long-range bomber.

“Although the PRC has maintained a ‘no-use-first’ policy since the 1960s, it will never use a nuclear weapon first, but the build-up of advanced capabilities should give us pause. This policy may change. in the blink of an eye. Beijing is pursuing its capabilities and operating in a manner inconsistent with a strategy of minimal deterrence, giving it a full range of options, including limited use and first strike capability, ”a- he writes.

The US military is deeply planning for the challenge of Russia and China, with billions of dollars in spending planned for modernization in the nuclear and non-nuclear arena if it gets congressional approval.

The United States is also seeking to send a clear message to Beijing amid concerns over Taiwan as China has increased its air and maritime activities near the island.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions,” Admiral Philip Davidson, head of the Indo-Pacific command, told Congress earlier this month. “The threat is evident over this decade, in fact, over the next six years.” Admiral John Aquilino, who has chosen to replace Davidson, told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday: “My opinion is that this problem is much closer to us,” adding that the United States must deploy weapons. and capabilities to deter China “in the short term. and with urgency.”

In response to Russian advances in Eastern Europe, the United States and NATO allies are stepping up their own presence. But that’s not enough, warns David Ochmanek, senior analyst at RAND Corporation and former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Force Development. “The United States and its allies do not have sufficient fighting power,” he told CNN. The reality, he says, is that “within 48 to 60 hours Russian forces could be on the outskirts of a Baltic capital” once they have prepositioned the forces.

U.S. military experts say this highlights why war games like the upcoming summer exercise are so important in ensuring the military can train and plan ahead before a crisis strikes.

