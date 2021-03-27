Postal banking and liquor delivery could save the US Postal Service, experts say





When U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy presented plans for the future of the post office on Tuesday, he pointed to higher postage rates and slower first-class mail as a way to stem the loss of postal services that , according to him, could reach 160 billion dollars.

But his new 10-year plan was missing two ideas, according to economists, members of Congress and consumer advocates, that could generate billions of dollars for the besieged service and bring the Post into the 21st century: a return to the past. postal bank and at the entrance to post offices. in the lucrative business of delivering alcohol.

We don’t expect the 21st century post office to be the same as the 20th century post office, said Rakim Brooks, senior campaign strategist for the American Civil Liberties Union. People use mail less and we think the institution needs to offer new services.

Postal director general Louis Dejoy on Tuesday announced a 10-year plan that would involve higher postal rates and slower first-class mail to stem losses in postal services. Graeme Jennings / Pool via Getty Images file

Postal banking, he said, is one of the new services that the post office of the 21st century could and should provide. This would include basic banking services, including cashing checks, providing low and no-fee checking accounts, installing low-cost ATMs, and providing bank transfer and bill payment services.

Postal banking is a win-win solution: it can help post office bottom lines and serve millions of Americans who are currently underbanked and unbanked, Brooks said, referring to the more than 30 million Americans. who do not have sufficient access to traditional financial services. or have no bank account at all, often due to the fees associated with traditional commercial banking services.

Postal banking is not a new concept. Banking services were part of the menu of services offered by the post office for decades, starting in 1910, when Congress established the Postal Savings System to encourage people to invest their money in financial services. In 1947, the postal banking system had $ 3.4 billion in deposits. But in the 1960s interest in the program waned as commercial banks began offering higher interest rates, and in 1967 postal banking services were phased out.

Porter McConnell, who heads the Save the Post Office Coalition, says now is the time for postal banking to return.

She points to a 2014 report by the Inspector General’s Office of Postal Services which indicates that postal banking services could generate $ 9 billion in new revenue for the post office.

I’ve been working on postal banking for three years, McConnell said. The idea is definitely gaining ground. Now the discussion with officials has shifted from whether postal banking will work, how it will work, and how we can design it to have maximum impact.

The postal service has lost money over the past few years due to a combination of factors, primarily the high cost of executing a prepaid pension benefits mandate decades in advance, as well as ” a reduction in the volume of first-class mail, increasing competition and rising costs for compensation and benefits.

McConnell said postal banking could help generate critical revenue and serve the public, noting that consumer advocates would find it particularly appealing to have a post office capable of providing consumers with digital wallets, ATMs to low cost and the ability to cash checks without paying the often exorbitant fees charged by check cashing establishments.

Also in favor of postal banking: a growing number of economists, including Melanie Long, assistant professor of economics at the College of Wooster in Wooster, Ohio.

Postal banking services have been used in other parts of the world to democratize services, she said, noting that postal services in 139 countries around the world offer some form of financial services.

Long said it makes sense for post offices to become banks, especially given the growing number of banking deserts in the United States, communities in which there are no commercial banks.

Between 2008 and 2020, more than 13,000 bank branches closed in the United States, or 14% of all branches, according to the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Many of these bank closures have taken place in rural and socio-economically disadvantaged communities, she said.

Many commercial banks claim that it is not profitable to operate branches in these regions, Long said.

Congress takes note of postal banking services. Last year, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, DN.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Introduced the Postal Banking Act, aimed at providing consumers with bank accounts and mobile banking services.

In a statement, Gillibrand noted, postal banking is an elegant solution that would provide the USPS with more than $ 9 billion in revenue per year and solve America’s high cost of poverty by eliminating payday loans, l ‘cashing checks and other predatory financial products. .

Instead of trying to gut the USPS, DeJoy should recognize the unique opportunity he has to reach millions of American workers.

According to David Partenheimer, a spokesperson for the Postal Service, he is open to exploring the possibility of postal banking, as our research concludes that we can legally provide additional services while making a positive contribution to our finances and without diverting the attention of our heart. business.

The American Postal Workers Union supports postal banking, calling it a win-win-win proposition.

Adding additional financial services would bring much-needed new revenue to the USPS, while leveraging the skills of postal workers and their place of trust in communities, and providing an essential public service, he said in a statement.

In 2019, the union called for the launch of a pilot program, whereby postal banking services could be tested at four sites. Suggested locations included Cleveland and the Bronx neighborhood in New York City.

Just as McConnell believes postal banking could provide additional revenue to the Postal Service, she notes that shipping alcohol could generate money for it as well.

FedEx and UPS are currently allowed to ship wine, beer, and spirits, but due to Prohibition-era law, postal service is not.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, the Postal Service could earn an additional $ 50 million per year if it were able to ship alcohol.

Online alcohol sales have grown exponentially in recent years. According to an IBISWorld report, the online beer, wine and spirits industry in the United States is a $ 1.2 billion business, growing 8% per year.

In 2019, Representative Jackie Speier, D-California, introduced the USPS Shipping Equity Act, a bill that would allow the Postal Service to ship alcohol.

In most states, private carriers such as FedEx and UPS already deliver alcoholic beverages, she said at the time. It makes no sense to create a competitive disadvantage for the USPS by banning them from this type of shipment, especially given the dire financial situation of the Postal Service.

McConnell added that microbrewery owners in particular are very hopeful that the post office can start shipping their products in the near future.

In a statement, the American Postal Workers Union said it supports the expansion of the agency’s services to include alcohol delivery. Allowing the USPS to ship beer and wine is a common sense step that gives customers better access to this growing trend. There is no good reason why beer and wine couldn’t be included with other mail and packages.

As the post office contemplates its future, post advocates like McConnell hope they can take on new services and play new roles in the communities it serves.

There is a government story playing with the post office and it says: Look it’s broken, you have to fix it. The post office is not broken. It can be fixed. Allowing the post office to evolve and expand its services can help remedy this.

