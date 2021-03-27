UK Group At Risk To Get Covid Booster From September | Corona virus





People over the age of 70, medical and social workers, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable can get additional shots of the new coronavirus strain as early as September, the vaccine minister said.

Nadhim Zahawi said the first booster jab will be given to the top four priority groups. Over 70 years old, NHS workers and nursing home staff, and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable.

In an interview with Telegraph, Zahawi also revealed that ministers expect to have up to eight different vaccines available in the UK by fall, including one jab with the potential to protect against three different coronavirus strains in a single dose. .

It is known that many of the expected vaccines will be manufactured in the UK, which is a step to ease supply pressures as tensions with the European Union faced with the AstraZeneca vaccine shortage.

When asked by the public when they can expect booster shots to begin, Zahawi said the most likely date is September.

Jonathan Van-Tam [the deputy chief medical officer] If you think you need a booster jab to protect the most vulnerable people, [it] It’s around September, he said.

Dr Mike Tildesley, member of the Spi-M modeling group advising the government, welcomed the news that a booster could be available in September, but warned that preventing the spread of the new strain virus into the UK is a more immediate challenge.

In the short term, we’re worried about the new variant, but if these boosters can hold longer enough time to develop, they’ll be able to protect us in winter, he said. Times Radio.

Authorities are considering expanding the travel redlist for fears that imported strains could undermine vaccine launches. Guardian understands that officials met at Whitehall on Friday to consider a more rigorous approach.

Currently residents of the UK and nationals returning from countries on the red list must be quarantined in airport hotels for 10 days at the expense of 1,750 Other arrivals are forbidden and it is still illegal to go on vacation.

Shadow home secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds said the government should do everything possible to prevent new variants from entering the UK, including introducing a more comprehensive hotel quarantine system.

The British government said it was too late to secure our borders against Covid and the British people who would pay for it.

The government has also been accused of disappointing black, Asian and ethnic communities and young women in vaccine launches, and remains hesitant among these groups.

Caroline Nokes, chairman of the Women’s Equality Committee, wrote to Zahawi to address the issue and warned that failure to address the issue could cause great damage to groups hesitant to vaccination and society as a whole.

