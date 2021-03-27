China’s growing firepower casts doubt on US ability to defend Taiwan





WASHINGTON The massive build-up of weapons in China has raised doubts about America’s ability to defend Taiwan if war breaks out, reflecting a shifting balance of power in the Pacific where US forces once dominated, officials and officials say. American experts.

In a mock fight in which China attempts to invade Taiwan, the results are sobering and the United States often loses, said David Ochmanek, a former senior Defense Department official who helps organize war games for the Pentagon within the think tank RAND Corp.

In tabletop exercises with America as a “blue team” against a “red team” resembling China, the Taiwan Air Force was wiped out in minutes, with US air bases in the city. across the Pacific are under attack and US warships and planes are held at bay by the long range of China’s vast missile arsenal, he said.

“Even when the blue teams in our simulations and war games have stepped in decisively, they don’t always succeed in defeating the invasion,” Ochmanek said.

A war on Taiwan remains the worst-case scenario that officials say is not imminent. But China’s growing military prowess, coupled with its aggressive rhetoric, turns Taiwan into a potential flashpoint between Beijing and Washington and a test case for how the United States will confront the ambitions of the Chinese superpower.

The outgoing leader of the US Army’s Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Philip Davidson, warned senators this month that the United States was losing its military advantage over China and that Beijing could decide to try to take control of Taiwan by force by 2027.

Related

“We are accumulating risks that could prompt China to unilaterally change the status quo before our forces are able to provide an effective response,” the admiral told the Senate Armed Services Committee.

“Taiwan is clearly one of their ambitions. … And I think the threat is evident in this decade, in fact, in the next six years.”

U.S. intelligence analysts have warned for more than a decade that China’s military strength is advancing at a dramatic rate and America’s superiority is evaporating in the Pacific, defense officials told NBC News . Only now has the message finally arrived, with mock battles making the point stand out.

“You bring in lieutenant-colonels and commanders, and you subject them for three or four days to this war game. They get their ass kicked and they have a visceral reaction,” Ochmanek said. “You can see the learning happening.”

Twenty years ago, China had no chance of successfully challenging the US military in the Taiwan Strait, and Pentagon planners could count on near complete air superiority and the ability to move aircraft carriers close to from the east coast of Taiwan.

But a more prosperous China has invested in new warships, fighter jets, cybernetic and space weapons, and a massive arsenal of ballistic and cruise missiles designed to undermine the US military’s sea and air power.

“When you look at the number and range of systems that China is deploying, it’s pretty easy to deduce what their primary purpose is, because just about anything they build can affect Taiwan. And a lot of things they build can only really touch Taiwan, ”said David Shlapak, senior defense researcher at think tank RAND Corp. who also worked on models of war games involving China.

Each generation of Chinese missiles has “increasingly long ranges,” a senior defense official said, and missiles present a growing dilemma for the United States as to how to penetrate the area around Taiwan, a. declared the responsible.

Sow doubts

Even if China refrains from direct military action on Taiwan, U.S. officials and analysts fear Beijing may end up forcing Taipei to bow to constant military and economic pressure that creates the perception that the United States cannot. not guarantee the defense of the island.

“At some point does China have enough military capability to push the Taiwanese into some sort of settlement, where you never fight, but it’s just this threat hanging over Taiwan’s head? said the Defense official.

If China succeeds in subjugating democratically-ruled Taiwan, it will send a shock wave through America’s network of alliances and make other democratic governments in Asia doubt Washington’s reliability and strength, said officials and experts.

China views the autonomous island as part of its own territory and has never given up on the possible use of force to bring it under Beijing control. Chinese political leaders view reunification with Taiwan as a central goal, and Beijing’s actions and statements have strengthened in recent months.

Contacted by NBC News, the Chinese Embassy in Washington highlighted recent comments by Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian, who accused the United States of adopting a Cold War mentality and exaggerating tensions. in Taiwan.

“By exploiting the Taiwan question to exaggerate the military threat from China, some people in the United States are in fact seeking excuses to justify the increase in US military spending, the expansion of its military might” and interference in regional affairs, the spokesperson said.

“The United States should abandon the zero-sum mentality of the Cold War, view China’s development and national defense development objectively and rationally, and do more things that promote mutual trust between China and the United States and regional peace and stability, ”he said. .

From June, China began regularly flying fighter jets and bombers across the midline in the strait between mainland China and Taiwan, and into the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). . The flights forced Taipei to scramble its fighter jets to intercept the Chinese plane.

The Chinese military flights are part of a campaign of pressure tactics aimed at depleting Taiwan’s small air force, the defense official said, adding, “From Taiwan’s point of view, there is a level of fatigue associated with it. to that.”

Taiwan has reported a spate of aviation mishaps in recent months, raising questions as to whether China’s encroachment is having an impact on Taiwan’s aircrews. Two Taiwanese fighter jets crashed on March 22 in the third such incident in six months.

The US Navy, meanwhile, has sent guided missile destroyers through the Taiwan Strait three times since Biden took office, and the US Air Force has flown B-52 bombers to a base in Guam last month to “strengthen the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The United States has legally committed to providing Taiwan with the means to maintain self-defense, and successive presidents have approved arms sales to the island, including F-16 fighter jets and batteries. of Patriot missiles.

But Ochmanek and other analysts say Taiwan and the United States need lesser-tech weapons to repel a possible Chinese invasion, and that big-ticket items like fighter jets and Patriot missiles will prove useless in the event of an attack. Chinese assault.

“They have invested a lot of money in Patriot missiles. These Patriot missiles will die in the early hours of the war,” Ochmanek said. The same goes for fighter jets on the runway targeted by possible Chinese missile bursts, he and other experts said.

Ochmanek argues that Taiwan should invest in mines, drones, and mobile anti-ship and anti-aircraft missiles that could slow a Chinese amphibious and airborne invasion, giving US aid precious time to arrive.

While senior officers for the most part agree that Taiwan and the United States must adapt to the risks posed by China, it is not clear whether Congress or the Pentagon would be willing to forgo buying more planes from. combat or other expensive materials to free up money for alternative weapons. .

“We are keenly aware of the threat posed by China’s military build-up, as well as its aggressive behavior in the vicinity of Taiwan,” said a spokesperson for the Taiwan mission in Washington, the economic representative office and of Taipei in the United States.

“These actions threaten peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and are part of a larger pattern of Chinese attempts to intimidate countries in the Indo-Pacific region,” he said.

“Taiwan has increased our defense spending to match these challenges,” the spokesperson said, and the island intends to step up its investments in “asymmetric capabilities”.

Dongfeng-17 missiles on display at a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China in Beijing, October 1, 2019. Pan Yulong / Xinhua News Agency / Getty Images File

US military officers in the Pacific say the Pentagon needs to transfer more weapons and resources to Asia and transform its mindset to take on China. Without a change in U.S. weapons and tactics, the U.S. military could find itself at a disadvantage in Taiwan and the Pacific, which could undermine the confidence of allies and partners who view Washington as a counterweight to China, said officials. Defense officials.

“If we don’t make any change in posture, then absolutely you are going to find a future where we are simply outmatched,” said a second defense official.

“You can’t just maintain the same static force line that we have currently assigned, especially west of the international date line. That won’t do.”

The Pentagon declined to comment.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos