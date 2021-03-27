‘The Vaccine Prince’: Indian Billionaire Making British Covid Jap | Pharmaceutical industry





The AstraZeneca vaccine created Professor Sarah Gilbert, who founded one of the UK’s most renowned modern scientists and led the Oxford team, which made the UK-Swedish pharmaceutical company a pseudonym.

However, nearly half of all AstraZeneca shots targeting hundreds of millions of people around the world are made by 40-year-old Indian billionaires who love private jets and Picasso.

Adar Poonawalla, who claims to be the Prince of Vaccines, is the Chief Executive Officer of the Serum Institute of India (SII), the world’s largest vaccine producer. Even before the coronavirus hit, it earned more than 1.5 billion jabs per year on everything from polio and diphtheria. Vaccination against tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and MMR (measles, mumps and rubella).

The vaccine made Poonawalla and his family very wealthy. According to the Times of India, they are currently the 6th richest family in India with a fortune of around $15 billion (11 billion).

A woman passes through a picture welcoming the Covid-19 vaccination program with a portrait of Adar Poonawalla. Photo: Ashish Vaishnav/SOPA Images/Rex/Shutterstock

Among their portfolio of assets is Lincoln House, a Mumbai mansion, formerly the U.S. Embassy in India. At $113 million, it was the most expensive Indian home at the time sold out in 2015.

Punawala, who has been educated 30,000 times a year at St Edmunds School in Canterbury and University of Westminster, signed a deal this week to lease Mayfair Mansions for a record 50,000 per week.

Covering an area of ​​2,3oo sq meters (25,000 sq ft), it is 24 times the size of an average British home and returns to one of the Mayfairs Secret Gardens with an adjacent guesthouse. He is on loan from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, who bought it for $57 million last year.

Married to two children, Funawala travels by helicopter and private jet. He owns paintings by Picasso, Moon, Rembrandt, and Rubens, as well as a collection of 35 rare luxury cars, including several Ferraris, Bentleys and Rolls-Royces, as well as a collection of modified Mercedes S350s into replica Batmobiles.

Adar Poonawallas replica batmobile

His personal website admits that his lifestyle flashes. Adar Poonawalla is easy to dismiss as a wealthy guy posing next to a racehorse. However, he adds that he is a serious young man who is nurtured in splendor and trained by his father, Cyrus Punawala, who is actually a difficult boss.

Producing a vaccine is not a Poonawallas idea. His father Cyrus founded the SII in 1966 as a side business of Poonawalla Stud, an 81 hectare (200 acre) purebred racehorse stable. (Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines against diphtheria, tetanus, and scarlet fever.)

However, it was Poonawalla who persuaded his father to see Bill Gates’ lecture in 2015. He warned that billionaire Microsoft’s co-founder, Ae-Joo philanthropist, said the world wasn’t prepared for the new virus pandemic.

I’ve been hoping to prepare for a pandemic-level event from when I heard Bill Gates in his Ted talk that made it clear that we were more concerned and prepared for such a situation, Poonawalla told the Hindustan Times.

He doubled the company’s production facilities and began producing more vaccines for developing countries on behalf of the World Health Organization and Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (Gavi), a vaccine charity with Gates-backed and Poonawalla members of the board. .

When Poonawalla was appointed Chief Executive Officer of SII in 2011, the title of Vaccine Prince was fixed, replacing his Vaccine King father, now Chairman of the Poonawalla Group, which includes SII.

Pune’s Serum Institute of India campus that makes the Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: Punit Paranjpe/AFP/Getty Images

When the coronavirus hit, Poonawalla made a decision. Do nothing and watch how it unfolds, or take a risk and become the forerunner. He took the risk.

At the time, the lab was working with Oxford University to develop a new malaria vaccine, and scientists asked for cooperation on the Gilbert vaccine.

In May, Poonawalla met AstraZeneca chief executive Pascal Soriot over a video call and signed a contract with SII to manufacture about 1 billion capacity in 12 months, nearly half of the total.

The same month package arrived at SII’s vast campus in Pune, 150 kilometers southeast of Mumbai. The vial containing the ingredients required to make the Oxford vaccine, the cell substrate required for the culture, and detailed instructions were packaged on dry ice. It did not include the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals that the vaccine was effective or even safe.

Workers fill bottles of Covid-19 vaccine at the Serum Institute of India factory in Pune. Photo: Rafiq Maqbool / AP

Nevertheless, Poonawalla ordered three very profitable factories at the time. [other] Immediately switch production to Oxford/AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine AZD1222.

Nobody wants the plague, but we’re pretty much designed for one. He spoke to the Guardian at his office inside a converted Airbus A320 jet earlier this year. He explained it was similar to Air Force One.

We produce 1.5 billion vaccines every year. We couldn’t imagine the whole world relying on us so much, but others don’t have the ability to scale, he said. He added that the investment decision was easy because the company is a private enterprise and is not responsible for investors, bankers and shareholders.

Instead, he was a short five-minute conversation between me and my dad. It was also a huge gamble that was huge and huge and huge. People made such a big bet at the time and said that I was crazy or stupid.

Airport staff unloads a box of vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India at Mumbai Airport, India. Photo: Indranil Mukherjee/AFP/Getty Images

When this vaccine received its first regulatory approval from the UK Medicines and Medical Products Regulatory Authority (MHRA) in December 2020, SII has already administered 40 million doses. (WHO approved it in February, but the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has not yet.)

The institute currently produces a dose of 80 million per month, and although a fire broke out in one of its manufacturing facilities in January, which failed to meet its target, it is soon targeting a dose of 100 million.

Dear Countries and Governments, I humbly ask you to be patient while waiting for the supply of #COVISHIELD. @ SerumInstIndia has been instructed to prioritize India’s huge needs and balance it with the needs of the rest of the world. We are doing our best.

-Adar Poonawalla (adarpoonawalla) February 21, 2021

However, due to the massive production of SII, Poonawalla has received a global political spotlight as world leaders are fighting over the dose, and India wants the country’s production lines to supply first as Covid cases soar.

Poonawalla tweets last month: Dear countries and governments, we are looking forward to supplying #COVISHIELD. I humbly ask you to be patient. @SerumInstIndia has been instructed to prioritize India’s huge demands. We are doing our best.

This week, the Indian government introduced a de facto two to three month vaccine export ban, which will affect the UK, Europe and low- and middle-income countries that have joined the WHO’s Covax scheme.

Since the control is shipped to the UK, it will delay the 5m dose. Imminent shortages have pushed the UK’s vaccination program back a month, and by May 1st, vaccinations will not be widely available to those under 50 years of age.

Returning to India, Poonawalla is building another factory. Scheduled to open in 2024, this $400 million facility is designed to produce 1 billion vaccines per year. It may be too late to help with the current coronavirus vaccine push, but it’s the next pandemic in Poonawallas’ mind right now.

It may not be in my life, but at least in the lives of my children there will be another epidemic, he told Bloomberg. And I was willing to bet that the plague would be much worse than this.

