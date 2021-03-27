Why some rents have fallen in the United States, will not go up





Me in my new living room.

Source: Janna McPartland

When I was 25 and knew nothing about pandemics, I made a list in a small notebook of the things I hoped to accomplish in my life. One of those goals was to “live in my own apartment at 37”.

Some people may wonder: why did I think it would take me so long to get my own place? The answer: Manhattan rents.

Just before the pandemic, the median rent for a bedroom in the United States was $ 968, according to The Apartment List. In the heart of La Grosse Pomme, it was $ 2,703.

Therefore, throughout my 20s, my friends and I had to live with roommates, some of whom were in their 30s or 40s.

Living with strangers, eating among them, passing them in my towel, I wanted to have an apartment of my own, but I was also resigned to the fact that I could not do it for many years.

When the pandemic hit New York in March and rents started to drop, I didn’t take it too seriously. Then they continued to drop. In December, I realized that I could live on my own for a little more than what I was paying to live with three people.

Still, I told myself not to watch the ads. I didn’t want to hope. I knew these reduced rates were temporary.

And the thought of finally moving to my own house in my late twenties, only to have to move out in 12 months when the rent rebounded seemed horrible. Like many New Yorkers (and Americans), I have seen family and friends forced out of apartments they had lived in for years and loved because they had none. more means.

As rents in many American cities have plummeted over the past year, I imagine a lot of people are faced with the same stressful question: do you take advantage of the falling costs to move into a place you don’t. couldn’t afford it before, but do you risk having to leave it when the pandemic ends and rents likely go up?

Fortunately, my little sister, Janna, was not so bogged down by such questions. She graduated from college in the pandemic, and that experience educated her in flexibility. She started working as a freelance video editor and soon found that she was making enough, with declining rents, to afford a studio in Manhattan. When she asked me if I would look at places with her, I said yes.

As the broker showed us a number of apartments on a Saturday morning in February, I experienced these conflicting feelings, desire and anxiety. Then, the broker mentioned that the units were rent stabilized.

Was I hearing correctly? I asked him to repeat himself.

Across all of the roughly 1 million rent-stabilized apartments in New York’s five boroughs, landlords are limited in how much they can raise their rent each year. Each June, the Rent Guidelines Council votes on a qualifying increase. Last year, in part because of the pandemic, council decided that landlords couldn’t raise rents at all. Other years the increases have been 1% or 2%.

As a result, the value of these apartments only increases over time. When someone moves into a rent-stabilized unit in New York, the cost is typically about 7% cheaper than rent at market rates, according to the findings of Stijn G. Van Nieuwerburgh, professor of finance at Columbia. Business School. The same person living in this apartment 20 years later will pay on average about 45% less than the market rent.

Tenants of stabilized rent apartments are therefore reluctant to leave them, which makes housing almost impossible to find.

My sister, Janna, is unpacking her suitcases in her new studio.

Source: Janna McPartland

“A year and a half ago, a broker would have laughed at you if you had asked for a rent-stabilized apartment,” said Mike McKee, treasurer of TenantsPAC, an advocacy organization in New York City.

The pandemic has changed that.

There is no current data on the vacancy of rent-stabilized apartments in the city, but there are telltale figures from the apartment listing aggregator StreetEasy. They found over 2,400 rent-stabilized units on the New York market between January and February 2020, up from 780 during those same months in 2019. (You can search for these units on the app by adding the keyword ” stabilized. “)

“Overall, we continue to see a huge build-up of rental inventory in New York City as the rental market rebounds from last year’s hiatus in activity amid the pandemic,” said Nancy Wu, economist at StreetEasy. “This means more options for tenants to choose from all types of apartments throughout the city, including the rare and very firm rent-stabilized unit.”

This Saturday night, Janna and I asked for two rent-stabilized apartments, a bedroom for me and a studio for her. It took us 48 hours to hear from the broker, during which I got a good amount of wine.

Most renters in the United States are not covered by rent control laws, and dozens of states actually prohibit the rent control policy. This means that many tenants can face unlimited increases from year to year.

But there is a growing movement across the country to regulate rents.

In 2019, Oregon became the first state to impose statewide rent controls. Most cities in California now have some form of cap on rent increases, while many other areas, such as Minneapolis, are in the process of implementing similar regulations. Rent control was adopted this month in Ashbury Park, New Jersey. Albany and Rochester in New York have considered adopting a rent stabilization policy like the one that exists in the five boroughs.

There have also been temporary rent freezes in response to the pandemic, including in Washington state, Washington, DC and a few cities in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“There are tenants in all parts of the country organizing for rent control,” McKee said.

Homeowner groups and some economists criticize rent control policies, saying they help some tenants stay in their homes but also discourage new construction, which dampens the supply of units and ultimately reduces affordability of housing.

Proponents say the policy must be part of a larger strategy to keep rentals affordable, with building incentives, but regulation is needed with rates climbing at an unsustainable rate.

In 2015, more than a third of renter households in the United States were “weighed down,” meaning more than 30% of their income went to their rent each month, according to Pew. That’s up from 19% in 2001. And nearly half of African-American-headed tenant households are considered rent-heavier.

“Rent control, especially when combined with other tenant protections, is the only policy tool that can bring immediate relief to tenants facing unaffordable rent increases,” said Chris Schildt, senior partner at the PolicyLink Research and Advocacy Institute.

“Rent control particularly benefits people of color, low-income communities, the elderly, women and families with children, who make up the majority of the renter and rent-dependent population,” said Schildt.

After another restless night’s sleep, I woke up Monday morning to an email from the broker: Janna and I had been approved for apartments.

Within a week, I met the super who handed me my keys. For the first time at 27, I had my own apartment.

I got here exactly a decade before I intended, and the best part is knowing that I could still be here a decade later.

